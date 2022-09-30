National day floods Port Alberni streets with orange

Hundreds filled Third Avenue in Port Alberni on Sept. 30, as part of a walk recognizing the legacy of Canada’s Indian residential school system.

Organized by the Tseshaht First Nation, the walk began on the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation – an occasion that has been known for years as Orange Shirt Day. The national day recognizes the legacy of the forced assimilation of Indigenous children for more than a century in Canada’s residential schools. Thousands died at the institutions from disease - and even on some occasions by suicide and murder, according to accounts from survivors.

Walks are being held across the country, and Port Alberni’s event began at the Harbour Quay, where participants began their journey north along Third Avenue, Stamp, then River Road, crossing the bridge for a gathering outside Maht Mahs on the Tseshaht Reserve. People joined the walk along the way, all wearing orange shirts. The event ends at the former site of the Alberni Indian Residential School.