New installations at Ucluelet Secondary encourages youth empowerment 

As Ucluelet Secondary School held its grand opening on National Indigenous Peoples Day, the doors and windows at the front entrance of the school were dressed in a vinyl installation of Nuu-chah-nulth art. The work was created by Yaaʔałʔat Jackelyn Williams of Tseshaht and Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ, in collaboration with and ƛiiłumqa Rose Wilson of Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ.

In September of 2022, Marika Swan of Tla-o-qui-aht, began working with the Ucluelet Secondary School to install Nuu-chah-nulth art throughout the building, which has undergone extensive seismic renovations in recent years.

The project includes a number of installations such as a display unit for student art, local art, and cultural material, the vinyl installation by Williams and Wilson, as well as a tapestry of cyanotype prints. These prints showcase a variety of material created by the students such as photography, land-based prints, and a design by Bayja Morgan-Banke, shared Swan.

“In September we hope to share a collection of Rose Wilson's weaving work to share more about the richness of the grass weaving tradition with the school community,” wrote Swan in an email to Ha-Shilth-Sa in reference to the display unit.

It was important for Swan that the art installations would be something community members are familiar with. With a community-engaged approach, Swan facilitated conversations among students, community members, elders, and teachers.

“When the people would come into the school, they would have some sense of what was chosen, and why it was chosen and what did it mean and also for the community to have some input,” said Swan.

Swan worked with an advisory committee that consisted of teachers, students, and community members: Drew Ryan, Shannon McWhinney, Jeneva Touchie, Iris Frank, Caitlin Sam, and Koyah Morgan-Banke.

“I’ve been taught about the traditional role of Nuu-chah-nulth art is that it speaks to relationship,” said Swan. “It represents something.”

“Being a part of creating some Nuu-chah-nulth art installations in the school is a wonderful opportunity to nurture relationships between the school and the surrounding communities that it’s connected to through the students,” she added.

As part of the process in creating the vinyl installation, elders and community members from Hitacu were invited to an open house at Ucluelet Secondary School where they could provide their input on the project, said Swan.

“Marika and I just did our rounds, and made sure to touch base with the community members and elders to see if they have ideas [and] if anything's coming to mind after seeing the school and being introduced to the space,” said Williams.

She notes that it was suggested to include a thunderbird and wolf in the project.

“Different symbologies to represent who we are and the land as well,” said Williams, reflecting on the elders' suggestions.

Wilson was present at the open house, and it was a natural collaboration for the two of them, shared Williams. The two sat together, creating the geometric basketry design incorporated into the thunderbird’s lightning border and the wave border, based on Wilsons’ basketry, she said.

“I just sat with her and digitally rendered it to her satisfaction,” said Williams.

For Williams, the project reflects youth empowerment, “encouraging them to know who they are, know that they're not alone.”

“Inherently, you are a part of the land and the land is a part of you,” said Williams in reference to the moon and the wolves.

“The thunderbird, that's the mystical… higher being that looks after us all,” she shared, noting its importance to Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ.

The pride flags included are to encourage students to “be who they are and your community loves you, accepts you, and believes in you,” said Williams.

Other important elements in the piece include serpents and the forest, noted Williams.

“I don't want people to be held down by oppression or systemic violence or neglect or anything like that,” she said. “I really want them to shine because they’re our future.”

“They deserve so much respect and love and encouragement,” she added.