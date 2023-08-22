For the Love of the Game tournament packs Athletic Hall

On Aug. 18 to 20 the Alberni Athletic was home to the second annual For the Love of the Game tournament.

It’s an open men’s and women’s basketball tournament organized by Memphis Dick, Destiny Hanson and Jenelle Johnson Sabbas. Eight men’s and five women’s teams showed up for the double knock-out event, with the Ucluelet Guardians and the Island Lightening taking home the top wins.

Dick said she was inspired to organize this event when everything was opening up after the COVID-19 closures, allowing a tournament where people could come together and play the game they love. Dick and the other organizers plan to do it again next year and hope to make it an annual event.

The Alberni Athletic Hall’s seats were packed full with spectators for almost the whole weekend watching the event. Fundraisers were held to support the tournament, raffling off a PS5 video game system. 50/50 draws were done and the concession was open to raise money for the under-13 team going to the Junior All-Native Tournament in February 2024.