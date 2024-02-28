FirstVoices celebrates 20 years with improved language platform

It has been 20 years since FirstVoices launched its suite of online tools supporting First Nations in their efforts to revitalize Indigenous languages, and it’s celebrating by presenting a state-of-the-art version of its free platform.

According to First Peoples’ Cultural Council, the FirstVoices website offers a platform where communities can create, edit, host and maintain content on their own interactive “language site,” featuring a suite of online tools such as the interactive dictionary, custom search, games, kids’ area and more.

FirstVoices works with language educators and experts to digitally record elders’ voices, preserving them and making them accessible online to future generations.

Founded by Peter Brand and J’sinten (Dr. John Elliot), FirstVoices allowed users to digitize their languages. In 1999 Brand and Elliot were teaching at a tribal school at w̱sáneć Nation in Brentwood Bay, B.C. when they began looking for ways to digitize the senćoŧen language online.

In 2003, the First Peoples’ Cultural Council and First Peoples’ Cultural Foundation partnered to launch FirstVoices.com with 15 language sites.

Twenty years later, FirstVoices now supports 73 language sites, seven of which, are Nuu-chah-nulth: čišaaʔatḥ, diiʔdiitidq, Ehattesaht, Nuchatlaht, ḥiškʷiiʔatḥ, ƛaʔuukʷiʔatḥ ciqyakquukin, Nuu-chah-nulth (Barkley) and Kyuquot-Checleseht (spellings taken from FirstVoices website). The Kyuquot-Checleseht language group is listed as private, meaning that it is only accessible to their members.

FirstVoices offers free open-source tools that allow people to learn Indigenous languages. Designed to support multiple dialects, Indigenous languages can be recorded and shared in both written and spoken form. There are several keyboards, recordings and apps at the FirstVoices website to support language learners.

“FirstVoices.com was built in collaboration with B.C. First Nations and is a technology platform for Indigenous language learning in one open-source software designed to hold multiple languages, dialects, written and spoken materials, keyboards, apps and recordings,” stated a press release from the First Peoples’ Cultural Council. “B.C. First Nations can create customizable language sites, and importantly, communities retain full ownership and control of their data.”

FirstVoices.com is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the launch of their improved website complete with advanced design updates and new features.

On February 21, 2024, International Mother Language Day, the First Peoples’ Cultural Council announced the release of its improved language tools, saying they will further drive opportunities for Indigenous language revitalization and learning for B.C. First Nations.

The website was redesigned to improve navigation and site search functionality, enhanced tools that allow users to create custom webpages and embed uploaded videos. In addition, a mobile app was created allowing users to access language resources on the go.

“The organization developed the FirstVoices platform so all B.C. First Nations would have access to robust language technology tools, free of cost, enabling Nations to build their respective sites and guaranteeing them legacy access to their language materials,” says a FPCC media release.

“For the last 20 years, the development of language technology by the First Peoples’ Cultural Foundation and the First Peoples’ Cultural Council has supported the revitalization of First Nations’ languages and helped Nations throughout the province to retain and share their languages and the voices of language speakers,” stated Murray Rankin, B.C.’s minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, in a press release. “The launch of the redesigned FirstVoices website and mobile app will make it even easier for everyone to learn Indigenous languages . I’m incredibly proud of this work, and I raise my hands to all those who have contributed to the revitalization of First Nations’ languages in B.C.”

The goal of FirstVoices.com is to help Indigenous languages succeed with state-of-the-art hardware, software, and technical support for their communities.

Based in Brentwood Bay, B.C., FirstVoices member groups represent over 50 Indigenous nations, bands and other non-profit organizations. The content they create, called “language sites”, are unique and promote linguistic diversity of Indigenous language and culture. Importantly, members retain ownership of content created by them for use on their community site.