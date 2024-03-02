Hoobiyee continues in Vancouver

Hoobiyee took over the PNE Forum this weekend in Vancouver, drawing hundreds of Indigenous performers from across Vancouver Island, including four Nuu-chah-nulth groups.

Hosted by the Nisga’a Ts’amiks Society on the traditional territory of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations at the Pacific National Exhibition grounds, Hoobiyee is a celebration of the Nisga'a new year. This year the performances held on Friday and Saturday included groups from Ahousaht, Tla-o-qui-aht, Huu-ay-aht and another Ahousaht group mostly composed of members living in Port Alberni.

More to come...