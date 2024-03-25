‘Urged to exercise extreme care’: Another hole opens on Nitinaht road

On March 24, Ditidaht First Nation issued a warning to motorists of a hole extending five feet wide on Carmanah Mainline near the Nitinaht Lake Hatchery.

As of Sunday, the site is marked with traffic cones, but the notice issued by the First Nation reads that the hole “necessitates immediate attention” for the dangers that it poses to motorists.

“Responsible authorities for the area are being duly notified,” reads the notice. “The sinkhole demands vigilance from all road users. The gravel roads in the area require cautious navigation, and motorists are urged to exercise extreme care while driving.”

“It is imperative that all travelers exercise caution and adhere to safety protocols,” the notice continued.

But this isn’t the first hole for Carmanah Mainline this year. In February, an opening three feet wide and four feet deep was discovered along Carmanah Main due to a collapsed culvert near the Ditidaht First Nation’s community at Nitinaht Lake. Luckily, due to the nation's newly hired director of infrastructure, a temporary culvert was installed within hours.

With Ditidaht’s main village situated next to Nitinaht Lake, the First Nation’s members depend on Carmanah Mainline, part of a series of logging roads extending from Port Alberni through to Duncan. The Chief and council and Ditidaht First Nation calls upon the provincial government to “address road improvements, enhance road safety measures, and establish a routine inspection and maintenance schedules.”

This past summer, when Highway 4 was closed due to the Cameron Bluffs wildfire, traffic was rerouted along Bamfield Road to Carmanah Mainline, where residents of Tofino, Ucluelet, Port Alberni and surrounding communities depended on the logging road.

“Such measures are crucial to ensuring the safety and well being of all individuals traversing these roads, as well as preserving the integrity of Ditidaht First Nation traditional territory,” reads the notice.