After five-year break, Tlu-piich Games are back with 38th event starting Aug. 10

After a long five-year break due to COVID 19 and then staffing issues, the 38th Tlu-piich Games are back this year.

Led by Tlu-piich Coordinator Neve Watts, the games are set to take place in Port Alberni with the opening ceremonies on Aug. 10th, followed by events running through to Aug. 13.

“It will be very mellow,” Watts told Ha-Shilth-Sa, “not as it was in previous years.”

This year the schedule will have one day of track and field at the Bob Daily Stadium, a day full of 3-on-3 basketball at the Gyro Centre and Maht Mahs outdoor courts, followed by slo-pitch baseball. A T-ball clinic for the little ones will also be held at the Echo Minor Fields.

Watts is also very excited to be bringing back the tots crawl race and the elders’ turtle race, always crowd favorites. The firm schedule of events will be available soon.

As the event is volunteer-driven, Watts is asking all who can donate their time to email her at neve.watts@nuuchahnulth.org or phone at (250) 724-5757 ext. 258.