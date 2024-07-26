Sayers receives King Charles III Medal

On July 18, 2024 at an event held at the Government House in Victoria, Cloy-e-iis, Judith Sayers, Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council president, was one of 60 British Columbians to receive the King Charles III Coronation Medal.

The medal was presented by the Honourable Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia. Sayers receives this medal for her contributions and commitment to helping her community, uplifting those in needs and improving the lives of others.

“Recognition of one's life works is gratifying and empowers me to know that people are paying attention to what I do and say and that I can help make a difference and that I can continue to do so,” said Sayers. “The medal is a symbol of our need to build stronger relationships with government, and the Crown in right of England who entered into treaties with First Nations.”

A total of 30,000 Canadians will receive the King Charles III Coronation Medal in ceremonies all over the country this July and August.