Out-of-control wildfire burning near Port Alberni

There is an out-of-control wildfire burning close to Tseshaht’s main reserve, located between Sproat Lake and Port Alberni.

The wildfire was reported by BC Wildfires on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 6:34 p.m. It is 0.009 hectares and there are no current evacuation orders in place.

“The fire began on Crown land and moved into Mosaic private land,” reads an Aug. 6 bulletin posted by Tseshaht First Nation at 8:30 p.m.

“Please be advised there is NO immediate danger to lives or infrastructure. The fire continues to move away from our reserve,” reads the bulletin.

Tseshaht’s security team is assisting with directing traffic to minimize congestion, and they are in contact with Mosaic’s fire services crew, which has a helicopter and tanker water truck en route to the site.

Ha-Shilth-Sa is monitoring the wildfire and will post more information as it becomes available.