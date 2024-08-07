UPDATE: Wildfire burning near Port Alberni is being held due to favourable weather conditions

A wildfire burning close to Tseshaht’s main reserve, located between Sproat Lake and Port Alberni, is being held, according to the Aug. 7 update from BC Wildfire Service.

The wildfire was reported by BC Wildfires on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 6:34 p.m. The latest report says the fire size has grown from 0.009 hectares to 0.5 hectares. There are no current evacuation orders in place.

“The fire began on Crown land and moved into Mosaic private land,” reads an Aug. 6 bulletin posted by Tseshaht First Nation at 8:30 p.m.

“Please be advised there is NO immediate danger to lives or infrastructure. The fire continues to move away from our reserve,” reads the bulletin.

Tseshaht posted a second bulleting at 11:05 p.m. on Aug. 6 stating that, “Crews are making progress and fire status has changed to being held.”

“Thank you to the fire crews for your tireless work and keeping our community safe,” Tseshaht notes.

BC Wildfire Service downgraded the fire from ‘Out-of-control’ to ‘Being Held’ as it says that “based on fuel and weather conditions and resource availability,” the wildfire is projected to remain within the current control line.

Authorities say humans are suspected to have caused the wildfire, either intentionally or by accident.

Ha-Shilth-Sa is monitoring the wildfire and will post more information as it becomes available.