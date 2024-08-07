UPDATE: Wildfire burning near Port Alberni is being held, police arrest suspect

A wildfire burning close to Tseshaht’s main reserve, located between Sproat Lake and Port Alberni, is being held, according to the Aug. 7 update from BC Wildfire Service, while police have announced an arrest in the incident.

The wildfire was reported by BC Wildfires on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 6:34 p.m. The latest report says the fire size has grown from 0.009 hectares to 0.5 hectares. There are no current evacuation orders in place.

“The fire began on Crown land and moved into Mosaic private land,” reads an Aug. 6 bulletin posted by Tseshaht First Nation at 8:30 p.m.

“Please be advised there is NO immediate danger to lives or infrastructure. The fire continues to move away from our reserve,” reads the bulletin.

Tseshaht posted a second bulleting at 11:05 p.m. on Aug. 6 stating that, “Crews are making progress and fire status has changed to being held.”

“Thank you to the fire crews for your tireless work and keeping our community safe,” Tseshaht notes.

Just after the fire broke out police arrested a suspect in the area, as the blaze was observed by an off-duty RCMP officer.

"Police responded to the area and located an individual suspected to be responsible for the fire," reported the RCMP. "The suspect was identified as a 27-year-old woman. She has been held in custody to be brought before the courts. Police will be forwarding a detailed report to Crown Counsel for consideration of charges."

BC Wildfire Service has downgraded the fire from ‘Out-of-control’ to ‘Being Held’ as it says that “based on fuel and weather conditions and resource availability,” the wildfire is projected to remain within the current control line.

Ha-Shilth-Sa is monitoring the wildfire and will post more information as it becomes available.