Tlu-piich Games are back with eight teams representing west coast nations

More than a hundred participants came to the opening ceremony for the Tlu-piich games on Saturday, bringing back to life a long-held annual Nuu-chah-nulth event.

Eight teams came for the ceremonies, representing Ahousaht, Tseshaht, Hupacasath, Ditidaht, Tla-o-qui-aht, Uchucklesaht, Huu-ay-aht and the Healing Hearts group made up of the large extended family of Karen Sutherland, who are competing in honour of her surviving cancer. During the opening ceremonies on Saturday evening the teams followed the past tradition of marching down the track at Bob Dailey Stadium and performing several cultural songs with booming voices.

Not held for five years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing challenges, the Tlu-piich games are back with three days of sports in Port Alberni. Open to Nuu-chah-nulth-aht, events begin on Sunday morning at Bob Daily Stadium with infant crawl races at 8:30 a.m. Other ages follow, including a “Turtle” race for elders scheduled at 9:15 a.m. A variety of sprint and medium-distance races are scheduled through the day, engaging ages 7-17.

On Monday a series of 3-on-3 basketball matches will be held at the outdoor courts at Maht Mahs and the Gyro Centre. Then Tuesday brings a day of slo-pitch baseball games at Port Alberni’s Rec Field.

That Tlu-piich Games still need volunteers to help with the three days of festivities. Anyone willing can register under the blue tent at Bob Dailey Stadium, or at any of the other venues on the following days.