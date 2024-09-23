West Bamfield plans new piping project for safe drinking water

Three levels of government have provided sufficient funding for a submarine watermain project that will take place next year to supply potable water to the community of West Bamfield.

The Barkley Sound community is adjacent to Huu-ay-aht First Nations.

The $1.2 million project is expected to commence next spring and expected to be completed by next June.

The federal government is providing $470,095 towards the project, the Province of British Columbia government is chipping in with $391,707 and the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ARCD) will contribute $313,436.

The project will replace 400 metres of underwater piping that was built in 1981.

“It’s been problematic with numerous leaks,” said Bob Beckett, who is Bamfield’s electoral area director for the ARCD.

Beckett said those leaks have become more frequent in recent times.

“I know every year we’ve had one or more leaks,” he said. “But I don’t know the volume of water lost.”

West Bamfield is a relatively small community with approximately 100 households.

Beckett said it is unlikely that next year’s project would have gone ahead without both provincial and federal funding.

“That’s a huge hit on the community,” he said. “I don’t know if we would have been able to afford it on our own. We’d have to do repairs, which would have been a huge problem.”

The federal funds were made available via the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, which aims to enhance infrastructure across the country, with a focus on green initiatives.

As for the money provided by the B.C. government, that’s coming through the Environmental Quality Program.

Bennett said the last leak in the current piping was about a month ago.

“This wasn’t a once-in-a-while thing,” he said.

It is believed that the current piping is near the conclusion of its useful life, having served the community for 43 years. Some recent leaks have been caused by the failure of existing welds.

Twice major leaks resulted in a substantial amount of water loss. West Bamfield then had boil water advisories.

The new project will help guarantee the community receives decent potable water and that it has an adequate system pressure. It will also be a boost to the community’s firefighting efforts.

The old piping had a diameter of 150 millimetres. The new project will feature 200-millimetre piping.

The new pipeline will also be weighted. Concrete armouring mats will also be installed over the pipes to protect it from the environment as well as boat anchors.

Bennett added a large vessel did have its anchor caught up in the current piping years ago, which created a shift in it.

Bennett also said the new piping will be constructed following both provincial and federal coding.

“It’s a much more robust system that we will have,” he said. “The standards are much more rigid than originally installed.”

Though all of the work done will be in West Bamfield, Bennett said Huu-ay-aht First Nations will also benefit.

“Huu-ay-aht does own some property in Bamfield,” Bennett said. “The two communities are closely connected from a tourist standpoint and a business standpoint.”

Since the new project is not expected to commence until the spring, Bennett said leaks in the current piping could still materialize in the coming months.

“There’s always that risk,” he said. “But the (project) team and the engineering consultants are moving as quickly as they can. Everyone realizes this is a highly important need.”

GreatPacific Engineering & Environment, based in Colwood, is the firm that has been hired to do the design work for the project.

John Jack, Huu-ay-aht First Nations’ chief councillor who is also the ARCD board chair, is pleased to see the project get the green light.

“Replacing the existing waterline will improve the reliability and offer assurances that the delivery of high-quality potable water to the residents of West Bamfield continues,” Jack said. “This is the most critical infrastructure replacement project within the Bamfield Water System, and it will ensure the continuity of this essential service while protecting the Bamfield Inlet from the release of treated water.”

Josie Osborne, the MLA for Mid-Island Pacific Rim, also believes the watermain project is much needed.

“Having clean, reliable drinking water is essential for our communities,” Osborne said. “This funding will help replace a key watermain in Bamfield to make sure drinking water for people is accessible and reliable for years to come.”

The West Bamfield project was one of four water infrastructure projects in B.C. announced by federal officials earlier this month.

The other projects are in Richmond, the District of Hope and the Village of Harrison Hot Springs.