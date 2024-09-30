Orange Shirt Day: Hundreds walk in Port Alberni recognizing residential school survivors | Ha-Shilth-Sa Newspaper

Orange Shirt Day: Hundreds walk in Port Alberni recognizing residential school survivors

By Eric Plummer / September 30, 2024

Hundreds filled Port Alberni's streets on Sept. 30 in recognition of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Eric Plummer photos) 

Port Alberni, BC

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is being celebrated across Canada today, recognized with a civic holiday and walks in communities coast to coast.

Hundreds filled the streets of Port Alberni with orange for the Sept. 30 event, recognizing those who attended residential schools for over a century as the Dominion of Canada developed. The march started at Alberni District Secondary School at 10 a.m., progressing down Roger Street to the Victoria Quay, then extending along the Somass River to cross over to the Tseshaht First Nation community, where the Alberni Indian Residential School operated until 1973.

Tseshaht is hosting a gathering by Maht Mahs gym, one of the two remaining buildings from the former residential school. More to come…

