Fatal weekend on Bamfield road as heavy rain causes washout from Sarita River

The West Coast’s first major storm of the season became fatal over the weekend, when the Sarita River overtook sections of the Bamfield Road.

An atmospheric river hit the B.C. coast, starting on Oct. 18. By the end of the following day 164 millimetres had poured on Bamfield – two days of heavy rain that approached the monthly average of 195 millimetres in the region.

While a provincial election was underway on Saturday, Oct. 19, images circulated on social media showing the road to Bamfield completely overtaken by the swelling Sarita River early in the afternoon at the 58-kilometre mark. A video shows two men braving the flood to save a small dog paddling in the water. Online comments warned people of the flooded section, advising to wait until low tide that evening.

By 5:45 p.m. Port Alberni RCMP received a report of a missing person who didn’t arrive in Victoria after leaving Bamfield earlier that day. An hour later another individual who was expected to reach Bamfield from Port Alberni was reported missing, the owner of the dog rescued hours earlier. Family had been contacted at approximately 1 p.m., according to police.

“RCMP were able to ping the cell phones belonging to the missing, which returned that one of the phones last connected with a cell tower within a three-kilometre-radius of the 58-kilometre mark on Bamfield Road,” stated a press release from the RCMP. “A helicopter was deployed to the area to conduct an aerial search and Alberni Valley Search and Rescue were requested to assist in the search.”

Just before 9 p.m. family of one of the missing told police that the individual’s truck was found completely submerged in the Sarita.

“Due to the fast-flowing water and darkness, emergency services were unable to confirm if the vehicle was occupied,” stated the RCMP. “The missing driver was later located deceased a short distance away.”

The second vehicle was also found, but has yet to be pulled from the river. Police believe that the occupant is still inside, but have not reported if this person is still alive. The Alberni Valley Rescue Squad are on the scene, who have received help from the Arrowsmith, Comox, and West Coast search and rescue teams.

“Search and rescue are monitoring the water today awaiting the opportunity to conduct a swift water recovery of the vehicle which is believed to contain the second missing person,” stated police.

There have been many deaths on the 77-kilometre road from Port Alberni to Bamfield since the route opened in the early 1970s. Last fall a major upgrade to the road was completed, bringing a more stable chip-sealed surface that has cut down the blinding summertime dust while minimizing the potholes that made Bamfield Main a suspension-busting hazard during the rainy months.

But the Sarita still runs next to the road in its southern sections. Although the upgrade raised the road, a continued flooding risk continues during heavy rain.

“RCMP are urging people to stay away from the area of Sarita River as water is flowing fast and this portion of the Bamfield road is susceptible to flooding especially around high tides,” said the police. “Also, police want to remind everyone that attempting to cross flooded roadways can be extremely dangerous.”