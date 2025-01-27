Usma among six named for 2024 B.C. Reconciliation Awards

On Jan. 23 Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin hosted the 2024 B.C. Reconciliation Awards, a celebration that included recognition for the work of Usma Nuu-chah-nulth Family and Child Services.

This is the fourth time the annual awards were given, which mark the progressive efforts of people and organizations in B.C. for advancing the province’s relations with Indigenous peoples. Besides recognition for Usma, which serves as the Nuu-chah-nulth agency dedicated to child protection and supportive family services, five other recipients were awarded. These include Sdahl K’awaas, Lucy Bell, for her longtime advocacy in reconciliation, repatriation and anti-racism in the museum world, retired RCMP Corp. Chris Gosselin for his 23 in years in policing and supporting Indigenous people in the justice system, Gloria Morgan, a former Mountie, elected chief of the Splatsin First Nation and advocate for residential school survivors, Qwelminte Secwépemc, a collective of leadership and technical experts that works with government to advance relations, and Phyllis Webstad, a residential school survivor and author whose story inspired the Orange Shirt Day movement.

The lieutenant governor is the Crown’s official representative in British Columbia, with the position’s home of Government House. The vast, lavish residence has become the venue for the reconciliation awards, which presents a far cry from the limits of the reserve system that confined B.C.’s Indigenous peoples in the early decades of Canada, noted the event’s emcee Patrick Kelly.

“Until 1945 Indians needed written permission from the Indian agent to leave their reserves,” explained Kelly, who is a member of the Leq’a:mel First Nation. “Indians could not have formed constructive relations with other citizens, as they were prohibited under law from gathering in public places in groups of three or more. Thankfully that has changed. If this was then, we would all be arrested for gathering here tonight.”

During her address to the crowd Austin said that those recognized give her hope that “we have reached a tipping point in Canadian society.”

“Not only is the work of reconciliation a legal and a moral imperative,” she continued, “it is also a strategic investment in a more prosperous, equitable and sustainable future for all Canadians - boosting economic growth, innovation and the sustainability of resources and environment.”

The lieutenant governor’s current role with the reconciliation awards also represents a transformation in the position over the years, explained Kelly. Before Sir Joseph Trutch became B.C.’s first lieutenant governor in 1871, he imposed limits on the land rights of Aboriginal people, while Europeans were encouraged to make large property claims.

“On the 1st of June 1870 - when he was the land commissioner of the colony - he oversaw the passing of a colonial land ordinance, a law that enabled British male subjects to pre-empt 160-320 acres of Crown lands…provided that such law of pre-emption shall not extend to any of the aboriginals of this continent,” said Kelly. “This and other laws and policies resulted in 0.36 per cent of British Columbia’s land mass being reserve lands.”

Over a century and a half later, Indigenous culture is claiming more of a place in the school system. This is particularly evident in Port Alberni, thanks in part to the Haahupa program, a partnership of School District 70 and Usma. Introduced by elder Geraldine Edgar-Tom, the program combines Nuu-chah-nulth teachings with modern education, incorporating lessons in traditional food, medicine, language and canoe navigation.

Usma Director Kelly Edgar has found that Haahupa and its outdoor Chaputs (canoe) component has transformed the ability of students to learn. This applies beyond the children who are under Usma’s care, she said.

“It’s also accessible to other kids in the school system, which takes that stigma away. We’re all paddling together in the canoe,” explained Edgar. “We have a coordinator now who is setting up regular paddles for the kids.”

In 2025 Usma will be marking 40 years of working with Nuu-chah-nulth children and families. The agency has grown to encompass 67 positions, serving over 200 youngsters across Vancouver Island. A critical focus of this work is finding ways to foster a sense of belonging among the children in care, explained Edgar, which often entails connecting them with relatives to help in their upbringing.

“It’s really easy for kids in care, in particular, to get lost, which is why we’re working so hard now to be placing – where necessary – with family,” said Edgar. “I think it’s that sense of security and celebration that, ‘Hey, I’m somebody, I’m connected to all these different people’.”

Nominations to the B.C. Reconciliation Awards are open to all individuals and organizations in the province, and those recognized are chosen by a selection committee. The selection committee for 2024 was p̓i·q̓, Christopher Horsethief of the Ktunaxa Nation, Chief/Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir of Tk'emlúps te Secwe̓pemc, Xyolholemo:t, Brenda Crabtree of the Spuzzum Band, Dr. Danièle Behn Smith of the Eh Cho Dene of Fort Nelson First Nation and Brendan Eshom from the Gitga'at (Hartley Bay) Nation. Cloy-e-iis, Judith Sayers of the Hupacasath Nation and T'esóts'en Patrick Kelly served as advisors to the selection committee.