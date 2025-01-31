Hesquiaht women aim for gold as the lone Island team heading to All Native Basketball Tournament

After an impressive top-two finish at the 2024 All Native Basketball Tournament (ANBT), the Hesquiaht Descendants women’s squad are going for gold this year.

Captained by Mariah Charleson, the team of 10 Hesquiaht players are also the only Vancouver Island team that will make the journey to Prince Rupert, B.C. for the 65th annual ANBT on Feb. 8 to Feb. 15.

“There is no reason why we shouldn’t make another appearance in the finals,” said Charleson, who is also Hesquiaht’s elected chief.

“It’s a very similar group from last year,” she continued. “We have a strong core. Of course, last year, we had quite a tough draw despite coming out in the top two. This year, we have a bye because we have the second seed, which will make things a little bit easier.”

The Hesquiaht Descendants are out a couple players due to injury, but Charleson said the ladies who were absent last year are coming this time, so she’s not worried.

“Everybody is just training. Everybody is excited,” she said. “We’re excited to play like I call it: Hesquiaht-Nuu-chah-nulth basketball. It’s the way that we play on the west coast. We don’t always have the height and size of other teams, but we have a lot of hustle. We don’t give up, and that’s really the heart of our team is the hustle and not giving up.”

“Big Klecko Klecko to all the people that have supported us throughout the years,” added Charleson. “We’re excited to represent our home Nation of Hesquiaht. We all look forward to doing our supporters proud.”

With 63 teams entered over five divisions, the All Native Basketball Tournament is one the largest basketball tournaments in B.C. Hesquiaht’s first game is on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m.