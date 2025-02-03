Anna Atleo headed to All Native Basketball's Hall of Fame

Anna Atleo from Ahousaht will become the first Nuu-chah-nulth player, man or woman, to be inducted into the All Native Basketball Tournament Hall of Fame.

The annual tournament begins this Saturday, Feb. 8 in Prince Rupert, B.C., running until Feb. 15.

“I lived and breathed this tournament for many years of my life. It’s an honour to be recognized in this way,” said Atleo.

Her contributions to the Haisla Nation team helped them win a championship title in 2000, and in 2012 and 2013 she ran with Nanaimo’s Snuneymuxw team on their way to ANBT victory. She was also named tournament Allstar in 2001, 2002 and 2003.

“Anna was a well-rounded player who encouraged and helped teammates be better every game. She was a respected player who played hard with grace and much respect towards her opposition,” said the ANBT committee in a written statement.

Atleo, a mother of two young women, remembers the good old days of basketball when games were recorded on VHS or DVD. Her first ANBT was in 1999.

“Back then they had a ‘ringer rule’ where each village team was allowed to do a pick-up. They had a pick-up rule, so you were allowed a plus one. I engaged with my girlfriend Fiona Edgar from Bella Coola and I was able to play for Nuxalk Nation my first year. We won one and lost two,” Atleo recalls.

Her eldest daughter Janessa, 26, was two when Atleo won her first MVP and ANBT Championship.

“The one thing that I love about this tournament is making friends and friends that become family over the years. The atmosphere of that basketball tournament is amazing,” she said.

Atleo will travel to Prince Rupert and the traditional territory of the Coast Ts’msyen People to accept the Hall of Fame honour in person. She is not allowed to play with the Hesquiaht Descendants, who are the only Vancouver Island team entered this year, due to current tournament regulations.

With 63 teams entered over five divisions, the All Native Basketball Tournament is one the largest basketball tournaments in B.C. Hesquiaht’s first game is on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m.