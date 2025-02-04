New student housing coming to two Vancouver Island campuses

The lives of college students are about to get easier as both North Island College in the Comox Valley and Vancouver Island University in Nanaimo announce new student housing projects.

The NIC Comox Valley Student Housing Commons is located in Courtenay, B.C., on the traditional territory of K’omoks First Nation. Beginning fall 2025, for the first time ever on this campus, students can apply to rent student housing. The newly completed housing includes four-unit styles to suit single students or students with families.

For single students seeking affordable housing, there is the Nano for $1,150 or the more spacious Studio for $1,650. If they don’t mind sharing kitchens and living rooms, they can rent a space in a Quad for $980 per student.

For those that have families, there are apartments available to rent at the Student Housing Commons for $2,200.

Housing is for full-time students enrolled in courses during the fall and winter semesters. Students may remain in housing over the spring term if they are in programming or intend to return to programming in the fall of the next academic year. Students who are Indigenous or former youth in care may be eligible for priority access to housing.

The units are furnished, and rent includes utilities and high-speed internet. There is free parking, space to store bicycles and pay-for-use laundry. More information about eligibility requirements and availability can be found on the NIC Student Housing Portal.

The housing project was launched in February 2020 when the provincial government announced that it would provide the funding to build it.

According to the provincial government, it is investing in student housing as part of Homes for BC, a 10-year housing plan with 8,000 new on-campus student beds to be built by 2028.

According to information from the provincial government, significant projects have already been completed at universities and colleges across the province.

“For example, the University of British Columbia and the University of Victoria have seen substantial additions to their student housing capacity, providing ample options for incoming students,” stated the province.

Over in Nanaimo at VIU (Vancouver Island University) construction is about to begin on a new 10-storey student housing building.

VIU has on-campus student housing that can accommodate more than 500 students. There are three styles of housing: dorm, townhouse and apartments spread out through 10 buildings on the west side of the campus. Most of the units offer a bed, table, chair and sink with a bathroom shared with the neighbor as well as common kitchen and sitting areas.

The new building, scheduled to be complete by summer 2027, will include 266 new student beds and features Rick Hanson Foundation Accessibility Gold Certification. This means that it offers accessible features including barrier-free washrooms, kitchen and lounges, and it will have seven accessible units.

The new building will increase VIU’s on-campus housing by 50 per cent, helping to alleviate the waitlist for students.

A benefit for Indigenous students is the new building’s proximity to Shq’apthut, VIU’s Gathering Place for the 12 per cent of the student population that identify as Aboriginal.

“Nanaimo is growing fast and the start of construction on this project is great news for students in our community,” said Sheila Malcolmson, MLA for Nanaimo-Gabriola Island. “I’m proud to see the province supporting more housing initiatives here. This project will reduce pressure on Nanaimo’s rental market.”