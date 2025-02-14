Ucluelet senior girls basketball break 36-year Provincials drought

For the first time since 1989, the Ucluelet Secondary School (USS) Warriors senior girls basketball team is heading to the Provincial Championships.

Head coach Emily Collins says her team represents the heart and depth of the west coast with players represented from Ucluelet, Tofino, ʕaaḥuusʔatḥ (Ahousaht), Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ (Ucluelet First Nation) and ƛaʔuukʷiʔatḥ (Tla-o-qui-aht).

“It’s a huge deal. When you look at the rankings right now for all the Single A schools, we’re the only public school on the rankings. We have no money behind us, we have no athletic trainers, we are just a small school from a really small community,” said Collins, who has been coaching these young female athletes for the past three years.

To prepare for the 37th annual Provincials, which take place on Feb. 26 - March 1 at the Langley Events Centre, the girls are upping their shooting drills. Collins sent a flurry of emails to local business owners with the goal of fundraising $4,000 for tournament costs, which would cover all the team meals, travel and accommodation.

“With this team, these girls have the skill and they have so much knowledge about basketball. I think if we go in and feel positive and go in as a team then we can really do anything,” said Collins.

She drew inspiration from the Gidgalang Kuuyas Naay Breakers Senior A boys team who made history last year by becoming the first team from Haida Gwaii to play in the finals of the Provincial Championships.

“Anything is possible,” Collins said. “But the expectation is just to enjoy it and take it in. And also just to show off years and also generations of basketball.”

The Warriors senior girls took second place at the Vancouver Island Championships Feb. 10-11 in Victoria to qualify for Provincials.

“When we won our first game, we all cried,” said Grade 11 ƛaʔuukʷiʔatḥ player Carol-Anne Tom. “It was close, it was 60-56. We were tied up in the second quarter, third quarter and up until the last. They would get a point, we would get a point.”

“I think in that game especially we really proved that we don’t give up… ever,” said Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ player Maxine Clutesi.

“I’m really happy to be here,” said Zakariyah Thomas, who is from ʕaaḥuusʔatḥ, but lives in Ucluelet. “Coming from a small reserve in Ahousaht, I think by coming here it gives me more opportunities, more friends and a basketball family.”

USS played Pacific Christian School, the top ranked team in the Province, in the final game of the Islands. Even though they lost 80-36, Collins says she felt like her team kept up.

“(Pacific Christian) didn’t miss a shot, which was incredible to watch, but defensively we shut them down so much and the girls hustled right until the last minute,” she said.

“I think we bring a lot of reassurance to each other that we all have to play together. If the team is bigger, that means we have to be stronger. That’s when we all come out and show that we are small, but we can be big,” said Thomas.

“A good example of that is at North Islands, we had one sub and we still won that game,” Clutesi adds.

Collins is joined by Ornella Cirella, Kendall Grayson and Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ’s Jada Touchie in the coach’s corner for the USS girls team.

“All my life, I’ve always looked up to Jada. Jada is my inspiration. It’s really good having Jada on the bench,” said Thomas, who is also planning to dance with her nation at Hoobiyee – as long as the tournament schedule doesn’t collide.

“We’ll have some big cheering sections because it’s during Hoobiyee. I’m excited, I get to have my family there,” said Thomas.

To follow the USS girls basketball Provincials run, visit the Provincials web page.