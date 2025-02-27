New supportive housing could be coming to Port Alberni

It’s in the very early planning stages, but a new supportive housing development could be coming to uptown Port Alberni in 2027, providing about 55 much-needed studio living units.

BC Housing has submitted a rezoning application to the City of Port Alberni for vacant city-owned property at 3027 and 3037 2nd Avenue. If approved, and the Community Engagement process goes well, BC Housing will move forward with applications for building permits.

The goal is to build new, supported living spaces for Port Alberni’s homeless population. At the last Point-in-Time homeless count in 2023, 163 considered themselves homeless.

The proposed development would not only provide clean, affordable living space for dozens of people, but would include meal programs, culturally sensitive support and training as well as 24/7 security.

According to BC Housing, tenants of the proposed new complex would be expected to sign tenancy agreements that outline shelter rates they will pay as well as rules about appropriate and respectful behavior. Tenants will live in studio apartments and will receive onsite support including meal programs, lifeskills/employment training and 24/7 staffing and security.

Described as culturally safe and accessible housing, the new development promises to offer support to the most vulnerable people. When they have housing stability and support, “they have more opportunity to access things like health care, wellness services and skills training to help rebuild their lives, supporting healthy and safe communities for everyone.

In order for the project to proceed, the City of Port Alberni must go through its community consultation process and rezone the lots. If rezoning is approved by City Council, BC Housing will apply for permits required to begin construction. If all goes well, construction could begin in 2026, completion expected in late 2027.

While BC Housing will own the property, they will not operate it. Instead, they will select a non-profit operator to manage the property. Existing examples of this arrangement include the Shelter on Eighth Avenue which is operated by the Port Alberni Friendship Center, and subsidized housing complexes at Dogwood Road and the 5100 block of Gertrude Road. There are at least six complexes owned by BC Housing in Port Alberni, but are operated by M’akola Housing Society.

BC Housing applied to the City of Port Alberni to rezone the property. The city is currently going through its public consultation process before it can approve or deny the application.

After their February 10, 2025 City Council Meeting, council released the following information in a summary made available to the public, “that staff prioritize the processing of the Zoning Amendment, Development Permit, and Building Permit applications for the proposed permanent supportive housing project (at 3027 and 3037 2nd Avenue).