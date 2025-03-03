March for justice held for slain Hesquiaht man

Friends and family of Patrick ‘He-Man’ Charleson IV took part in a short march on Feb. 27 to raise awareness about upcoming court hearings and community safety. Led by grieving father Patrick ‘Man’ Charleson III, who was pushing his infant daughter in a stroller, the small crowd gathered at the corner of Stamp Avenue and Roger Street in Port Alberni, waving placards and demanding justice for a young man lost.

He-Man Charleson, 23, was shot to death at a residence in the Ditidaht community of Nitinaht on the morning of Sept. 28, 2024. Following a large police response to the village, 24-year-old Derian Tate was arrested without incident. He has been charged with first degree murder in the death of Patrick Charleson IV.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are not available to the public, but the family of He-Man have stated that the two men likely didn’t know each other personally.

According to Pat ‘Man’ Charleson III, pretrial hearings in the case started Feb. 28, 2025, in Surrey, BC.

Charleson family told Ha-Shilth-Sa that they want the public of Port Alberni to know that Tate has applied for bail and is seeking to be released in the small city. Pat Charleson III informed Ha-Shilth-Sa that the bail hearing will be held at Nanaimo Law Courts on April 14, 2025.

Provincial court listings confirm that a pre-trial conference in this case is being held in Surrey, BC, starting Feb. 28. Charleson said his family wanted to attend but were informed that the hearing is closed to the public.

The grieving father said he wants the residents of Port Alberni to know that the courts could release the man who has been charged for first-degree murder into their community in a just few short weeks. He expressed concern about community safety.

“No family should have to go through what we’re going through,” he told Ha-Shilth-Sa.

In October 2024, the Hesquiaht community stood with the Charleson family at a press conference, where they released the name of Patrick Charleson IV. They did so in seeking justice on his behalf.

“He was stolen from us in a senseless act of violence,” said Chief Councillor Mariah Charleson at the October 2024 press conference. “His life mattered. We want to ensure that this is taken seriously.”

Another small march took place simultaneously in He-man’s home community of Hot Springs Cove. Led by his grandmother, Marilyn Lucas, 14 people took part in the walk.