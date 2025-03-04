New Port Alberni waterfront market area to be developed by First Nations and the city

Clutesi Haven Marina is undergoing a major transformation that promises to bring a fresh, new look to the popular riverside gathering spot. The City of Port Alberni, in collaboration with Tseshaht and Hupacasath First Nations, will revamp Clutesi Haven Marina as part of their work through the First Nations-Municipal Community Economic Development Initiative (CEDI).

The group has selected Clutesi Haven Marina, a place that holds significant cultural importance to both First Nations, as a joint area of interest to launch their first project. Clutesi Haven Marina is owned by the City of Port Alberni and leased by the Port Alberni Port Authority.

The CEDI Working Group brings the three governments together to build capacity for economic development for all. Their vision is to develop a public market area with expanded capacity for vendors. Heavy equipment has arrived at the marina, preparing the space for the arrival of retrofitted Seacans that will be rented by vendors.

Located where the Somass River meets the Alberni Inlet, Clutesi Haven Marina sits next to the heavily travelled Highway 4. It is a space where fishers launch boats and locals enjoy the park-like setting or having a little picnic with something from one of the food trucks that operate year-round.

The CEDI Working Group determined that the site is underutilized and came up with this plan to improve it.

“The CEDI Working Group agreed to a pilot project that would see increased vendor spaces using retrofitted Seacans, both for food and retail, a gazebo and small courtyard for visitors to sit and enjoy riverfront views and a stage to allow for small concerts and live performances,” wrote the group in its Feb. 13 news release.

The new Seacans will feature Indigenous art and the parking space will be reconfigured to allow for more spaces for vehicles and boat trailers. In addition, there will be changes to the entry and egress of the marina in coordination with the BC Ministry of Transportation.

The City of Port Alberni has secured over $400,000 to carry out some of the work. Funding agencies include Island Coastal Economic Trust, Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure BC, the Tourism Growth Program (PacifiCan) and CEDI.

Preparation work at the marina is expected to take two months to complete. The Seacans are expected to arrive in late March. The existing food truck businesses will continue to operate during the winter and spring, uninterrupted. It is anticipated that there will be six vendor spots open when construction is complete later this summer. The CEDI Working Groups sent out a call for submissions to fill those spaces.

“This is a really exciting project for our three governments,” said Wahmeesh (Ken Watts), elected chief councillor of the Tseshaht First Nation. “Tseshaht has made vital steps toward our Nation’s economic diversification. This project is another example of how collective thinking and creative placemaking can help shape a community.”

“As Hupačasath, our mission is one that builds on existing partnerships and explores new opportunities to strengthen our community. Through this project we will be transforming this important piece of waterfront property into a vibrant market that showcases our nations and builds on important partnerships that will re-energize this highly visible asset,” said Brandy Lauder, elected chief councillor of Hupačasath First Nation.

“Grant funding has played a major role in the viability of this project with 99 per cent of the project funds coming from various agencies,” said Sharie Minions, mayor of Port Alberni. “The city is excited to have the funding secured and is eager to see this area transformed into one that creates opportunities for small business development, builds a space that attracts tourists and locals alike all while raising cultural awareness through placemaking.”