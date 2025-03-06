Former Port Alberni Junior High School field sold to cišaaʔatḥ (Tseshaht First Nation)

The Pacific Rim School District announced the sale of a Craig Road property in Port Alberni to cišaaʔatḥ (Tseshaht) following an extensive public consultation process. A field behind the former Mt. Klitsa Junior Secondary School was sold to the First Nation as part of a gesture of reconciliation.

The announcement was made in a Pacific Rim School District statement on Feb. 14, 2025.

“In recognition of the importance of prioritizing the return of lands to Indigenous rightsholder, the school district sought ministerial approval to grant cišaaʔatḥ (Tseshaht First Nation) the right of first refusal to purchase the property, and to sell the property slightly below market value,” states the Pacific Rim School District in a Feb. 14, 2025 news release.

The school district went on to say that ensuring that surplus public land is made available to Indigenous peoples is an essential step in advancing true reconciliation.

“The Board of Education is dedicated to ensuring that any properties not currently serving an essential purpose for the school district are repurposed in a way that benefits the broader community,” said Board Chair Pam Craig.

“Tseshaht believes one of the strongest acts of reconciliation is land back,” said Chief Councillor Wahmeesh (Ken Watts). “Tseshaht has a goal of not only creating housing for Tseshaht members, but for many in the valley.”

He went on to say that the land would be developed with the help of partners to provide much needed housing to the community. Watts added that additional housing units support economic growth, benefitting the entire community.

The property to be developed is a playing field located between the back of the former school building and a tennis court.