Former Port Alberni Junior High School field sold to cišaaʔatḥ (Tseshaht First Nation) | Ha-Shilth-Sa Newspaper

Former Port Alberni Junior High School field sold to cišaaʔatḥ (Tseshaht First Nation)

By Denise Titian /

The Pacific Rim School District announced the sale of a Craig Road property in Port Alberni, field behind the former Mt. Klitsa Junior Secondary School, to cišaaʔatḥ (Tseshaht) following an extensive public consultation process. SD70 said it was sold to the First Nation as part of a gesture of reconciliation. (Denise Titian photos)

Port Alberni, BC

The Pacific Rim School District announced the sale of a Craig Road property in Port Alberni to cišaaʔatḥ (Tseshaht) following an extensive public consultation process. A field behind the former Mt. Klitsa Junior Secondary School was sold to the First Nation as part of a gesture of reconciliation.

The announcement was made in a Pacific Rim School District statement on Feb. 14, 2025.

“In recognition of the importance of prioritizing the return of lands to Indigenous rightsholder, the school district sought ministerial approval to grant cišaaʔatḥ (Tseshaht First Nation) the right of first refusal to purchase the property, and to sell the property slightly below market value,” states the Pacific Rim School District in a Feb. 14, 2025 news release.

The school district went on to say that ensuring that surplus public land is made available to Indigenous peoples is an essential step in advancing true reconciliation. 

“The Board of Education is dedicated to ensuring that any properties not currently serving an essential purpose for the school district are repurposed in a way that benefits the broader community,” said Board Chair Pam Craig. 

“Tseshaht believes one of the strongest acts of reconciliation is land back,” said Chief Councillor Wahmeesh (Ken Watts). “Tseshaht has a goal of not only creating housing for Tseshaht members, but for many in the valley.”

He went on to say that the land would be developed with the help of partners to provide much needed housing to the community. Watts added that additional housing units support economic growth, benefitting the entire community.

The property to be developed is a playing field located between the back of the former school building and a tennis court.

Share this:

Other Stories in
Housing, General

Housing, General

New supportive housing could be coming to Port Alberni

Denise Titian
Housing

High density housing proposed in Ucluelet, using first-of-its-kind methods

Nora O'Malley and Eric Plummer
Housing, Education

New student housing coming to two Vancouver Island campuses

Denise Titian
Housing

Uchucklesaht plans to build much-needed housing units in Port Alberni

Denise Titian
Addictions, Housing, Overdose crisis

‘I just want a normal life’: Urban housing dynamics sabotage addictions recovery

Eric Plummer
Huu-ay-aht dancers, including Colleen Peters in red, dance in celebration of Oomiiqsu Centre, which will open in the coming weeks.
Addictions, Child welfare, Housing, Mental health, Health, Reconciliation

Honoring mothers and children – Huu-ay-aht and guests celebrate near completion of Oomiiqsu Centre

Denise Titian