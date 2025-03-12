Ucluelet teacher suspension sparks discussion over what do you do when inappropriate behaviour happens

A long-time phys ed teacher and vice principal at Ucluelet Secondary School has been disciplined by the British Columbia Commissioner for Teacher Regulation after a report was made in June 2023. It is alleged that Michael Rhodes made inappropriate physical contact with students over a period of five years.

Dozens of Nuu-chah-nulth high school students have attended and graduated Ucluelet Secondary School during Rhodes’ tenure there.

Rhodes taught physical education at Ucluelet Secondary School between 2014 and 2019, according to a Consent Resolution Agreement. At some of his classes students were invited to participate in sports that required close physical contact. One such activity was called British Bulldog.

Rhodes sometimes participated in the game, where players tackle others, flipping them on their backs to prevent them from reaching a goal line.

“Rhodes often flipped students, including female students,” reads the resolution agreement. “He flipped students either to their side or back, sometimes being face to face with the student in very close proximity or being overtop of the student.”

The report goes on to say that some students were uncomfortable with the game but participated so that they could earn points for taking the class. It describes one incident where a female student shouted at Rhodes, telling him not to touch her, before leaving the class.

Other incidents of Rhodes having inappropriate touch and contact with students are outlined in the report, which lead to disciplinary action taken by the school district.

On November 22, 2023 Rhodes was given a 15-day suspension without pay for his actions. In addition, the district transferred Rhodes from a full-time position to teaching on call for a period of three school years, ending in June 2026. He was required to complete the course Reinforcing Respectful Professional Boundaries and was prohibited from teaching physical education.

Rhodes signed the Consent Resolution Agreement, in effect admitting that his behaviour constitutes professional misconduct. He agreed to a four-day suspension of his teaching certificate and is required to give at least 30 days of advance notice to the commissioner if he intends to teach in the K-12 education system. He will serve his four-day suspension on dates directed by the commissioner.

Former students have taken to social media, some recalling their discomfort in Rhodes’ PE classes. It is not known if they reported incidents to officials.

The Westcoast Community Resources Society say they have been aware of the situation at Ucluelet Secondary School while Rhodes was teaching there.

“WCRS has helped individuals navigate communication with SD70 regarding Rhodes conduct since 2014,” said Laurie Hannah, WCRS executive director.

Hannah says she has only been at WCRS for about a year but says workers at the society, who wish to remain anonymous, claim they have been supporting members of the community who have complained about the teacher’s actions since 2014.

“It is hard enough for adults to report a sexual assault, we need to stop expecting youth to report freely and stop making it so hard when they do report,” said Hannah. “In Canada, sexual assault is ANY sexual contact that happens without consent.”

She went to say that sexual assault includes obvious unwanted sexual activity from kissing to penetration, but also includes unwanted or forced touching. Consent, she said, means that all people agree to sexual activity, freely and clearly.

There is no statutory limitation on reporting a sexual assault, meaning an individual can report an incident regardless of how long ago it happened.

WCRS advises that sexual assault reports can be made directly to the RCMP, or individuals can do an anonymous report to the police through a designated third-party. The Westcoast Community Resources Society can assist victims by making a Third-Party Report.

“This option allows you to access support, to share your story in a safe way, and to inform the police about the crime without them knowing your identity,” said Hannah.

For more information about Third Party Reports, call or email the Westcoast Community Resources Society’s SARP (Sexual Assault Response Program).

SARP contact info: 250-726-5480 or email at sarp@wccrs.ca