Injunction granted – Court sides with First Nations and C̕awak ʔqin Forestry

West Coast Vancouver Island – A BC Supreme Court Justice has granted an interim injunction to C̕awak ʔqin Forestry Ltd. after protesters began setting up an encampment aimed at preventing the company from carrying out government-approved harvesting activities in the Walbran Valley.

C̕awak ʔqin Forestry, co-owned by Huu-ay-aht First Nation, applied for the injunction earlier this month. The matter when to the BC Supreme Court on September 9, 2025, and again on September 11 before the decision was rendered on September 12.

The one-year injunction names two people, Will O’Connell and William Jones as defendants, but also says ‘persons unknown’ to include others that may attempt to join the blockade or start new ones.

The injunction area covers industrial roads in a large geographical area that extends from Rosander Main, near Nitinaht Lake, inland to Cowichan Main which skirts the edge of southwest shore of Cowichan Lake and back west along Caycuse and Gordan River Mains which leads to Port Renfrew.

“While it is disheartening that it was necessary to take this route, the blockaders were asked on multiple occasions to leave their blockade, including by Pacheedaht First Nation, but refused to do so,” said C̕awak ʔqin Forestry in a statement issued Sept. 12, 2025.

The injunction granted September 12, 2025, in the BC Supreme Court in Vancouver, BC, authorizes the RCMP and/or the appropriate police authorities to arrest and remove any person that contravenes any provision of the order.

C̕awak ʔqin Forestry says it remains committed to its sustainability and stewardship initiatives that integrate cultural and ecological priorities, including the protection of culturally significant trees, support for traditional bark harvesting and respect for Indigenous knowledge.

They say that their harvesting activities undertaken by C̕awak ʔqin Forestry are conducted in compliance with provincial regulations and best practices, including measures to protect tall trees.

“C̕awak ʔqin Forestry respects the rights and perspectives of local First Nations in the management of these lands and will continue to collaborate with all Nations whose territories overlap TFL 44, including Pacheedaht First Nation,” they stated.