Port Alberni Friendship Center elects four new board members at annual general meeting

The doors were open at the Port Alberni Friendship Center on the evening of September 23 as they kicked off their annual general meeting starting with a free roast beef dinner, prepared and served by PAFC staff. Attendees signed in upon arrival and were given complimentary PAFC Society membership cards, allowing them to participate in nomination and voting activities.

The PAFC, founded in 1965, is a non-profit service organization that provides a plethora of programs and activities to the community. Those services include addictions and mental health counseling, sports and recreation programs, youth and adult employment training programs, family law and legal advocacy programs for those living in poverty, family support services, programs for children from infancy to youth, elders programs, homelessness support, Aboriginal Head Start Program – Childcare Centre, Tiny Home Village & Shelter, some public health services, social events, crafts and cultural events.

Following dinner, PAFC Society members were asked to vote on things like the appointment of an auditor for the year ahead. Following comments from the audience, PAFC Executive Director Cyndi Stevens committed to delivering more auditor options at the next AGM, allowing society members a selection to choose from.

The next order of business was the election of four PAFC board members. Emcee and elder Wally Samuel told the crowd that the terms of four board members had expired. The eight-member board includes Chairman Richard Samuel, Roman Frank, John Barney, Sasha Pielak, Kelly Sport, Agnes Keitlah, Alice Sam, and Leslie Taylor.

The PAFC board members are elected for two-year terms. The terms are staggered so that half the board is up for election each year while the other half has one year remaining on their terms. Outgoing board members, Kelly Sport, Agnes Keitlah, Alice Sam, and Leslie Taylor were thanked for their services.

The floor was opened to nominations. With only four individuals nominated, all of whom were present, there was no need for a formal election. The four nominees were acclaimed to the PAFC Board of Directors.

Kelly Sport and Agnes Keitlah were re-elected to serve renewed terms while the PAFC Board of Directors welcomed newcomers Claudette Watts and April Lucas.

In his acceptance speech, director Kelly Sport noted that he was pleased to continue working to improve staff wages and working conditions for the 70 plus PAFC employees. Better working conditions means better employee retention.

Board member Agnes Keitlah said she is proud to continue working on projects and programs that serve the homeless community and those in addictions. She vowed to keep focus on these efforts, saying the tiny homes and addictions programs are saving lives.

“It’s hard to see our people on the streets,” she said, adding that even with the successes, more work needs to be done.

Newly elected board members are sisters, April Lucas and Claudette Watts. Their late parents, Simon and Julia Lucas, were influential in the development of PAFC over the decades. Watts indicated that she was proud to carry the torch forward on behalf of her parents.

Lucas said she has been involved in PAFC activities as far back as when it was at its original home on 2nd Avenue and said it has always felt like a home to her. She shared that she lost two of her children – one to suicide and the other to illicit drugs. For that reason, the two issues will be foremost on her mind as she begins work with the board she said.

In addition to the eight elected PAFC board members, two spaces are reserved for youth. Currently there is no youth representation on the board of directors. Youth board members are appointed by the elected board of directors.

If you are a youth between the ages of 18 and 24 and would like to serve on the PAFC Board of Directors, you are encouraged to contact Executive Director, Cyndi Stevens.

The Port Alberni Friendship Center invites the community to celebrate their 60th anniversary on October 14, 2025.