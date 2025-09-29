Crash by Cameron Lake leaves one dead, another with ‘potentially life threatening injuries’ | Ha-Shilth-Sa Newspaper

Crash by Cameron Lake leaves one dead, another with ‘potentially life threatening injuries’

By Eric Plummer /

Family have identified Nick Antoine, who lost his life in a two-vehicle collision near Cameron Lake on Saturday, Sept. 27. (GoFundMe photo)

Port Alberni, BC

A highway collision by Cameron Lake has taken the life of a young man, while leaving a senior with “potentially life-threatening injuries”, according to police.

The car crash occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27 on Highway 4, when a Honda Civic “appeared to have lost control on a series of curves” near the lake, colliding with a Chevrolet Impala headed west, according to Oceanside RCMP. 

“The Civic subsequently became engulfed in flames and the sole occupant died at the scene,” stated the police. “The driver of the Impala, a 70-year-old Alberta man, was extricated and taken to hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.”

Police did not publicly release the name of the deceased driver, but family has since identified him as 20-year-old Nick Antoine. The young man was on his way to Sooke to play bass in a band he had recently joined, according to information from the family posted online. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise funds for funeral costs, which exceeded its initial $7,500 fundraising goal after just one day of collecting donations.

The crash closed the highway for hours over the rainy afternoon, as four BC Ambulance units responded, including an air ambulance. 

On Monday police stated that the investigation was in its early stages, but pointed to speed and road conditions as potential factors.

“Every fatal crash is a preventable tragedy,” said Oceanside RCMP Staff Sgt. Travis De Coene. “With winter weather approaching, motorists are urged to slow down and drive to the conditions.”

Anyone with information or footage of the crash is asked to contact the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.

Share this:

Other Stories in
General

General

Old Christie Residential School outbuildings to be demolished – Ahousaht Ha’wiih invite survivors to healing event

Denise Titian
General

Clayoquot Sound UNESCO Biosphere Region celebrates 25-year milestone

Nora O'Malley
General

No serious injuries after lake embankment collapses causing industrial truck to fall into Nitinaht Lake

Denise Titian
General

Spirit of Yuquot expressed through bentwood box pinhole camera carving and film photos

Nora O'Malley
General

First Nations leaders oppose bid from Wyoming outdoor skills school to expand business up Canada’s west coast

Nora O'Malley
General, Forestry

Pacheedaht First Nations orders forestry protest camp out of Walbran Valley

Denise Titian