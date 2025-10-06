Attempted child abduction puts Tla-o-qui-aht community on high alert

Tla-o-qui-aht Chief Councillor Elmer Frank (Hyou-sin-up-shilth) is asking community members to be diligent about locking doors, especially at night, after a “scary situation” unfolded on Sept. 29 involving an attempted child abduction.

That evening a seven-year-old boy was taken from his home and carried through Ty-Histanis and left at the basketball court in Esowista, reads a memorandum released by Tla-o-qui-aht on Sept. 30.

Ty-Histanis and Esowista are Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations communities located about 15-minutes from downtown Tofino. The basketball court in Esowista is roughly 10-minutes walking distance from Ty-Histanis.

The boy was returned home to his parents, unharmed, read the memorandum.

“RCMP are investigating. There have been conflicting reports. We don’t think there is any further risk,” said Chief Frank.

“Our priority is keeping a safe space for children,” he continued. “Places are being walked into at nighttime, so we are asking members to be more vigilant.”

The Person of Interest is an Indigenous male, about five feet three inches tall, and he was wearing an orange shirt, but no jacket, according to the TFN memorandum.

“He was carrying the little boy who is seven years old, he was wearing a green t-shirt and beige pants with white socks,” reads the memorandum.

Chief Frank says in addition to the attempted abduction, there has been an unusual amount of break ins. He said there hasn’t been theft, but places are being “walked into”.

Tla-o-qui-aht is seeking volunteers to work with the Nation for a community watch program for Opitsaht, Ty-Histanis and Esowista.

If anyone has any information about the Person of Interest or is interested in supporting the community watch, email Chief Frank at elmerfrank@telus.net.