Huu-ay-aht hires ombudsman to handle internal disputes

When problems erupt between the people and their First Nations administrative workers or leadership, it can feel like there is little that can be done to resolve it. That’s because members are often connected by familial relationships to those in leadership or in the band office.

When dynamics like that happen, members often cite favoritism or nepotism, with certain individuals or families getting preferential treatment, while other issues are seemingly swept under the rug. Huu-ay-aht is working to resolve this with the introduction of their HFN Ombudsman Program.

An ombudsman, by definition, is an unbiased government official who investigates and tries to resolve complaints, usually through recommendations or mediation.

Huu-ay-aht Chief Councillor John Jack said their Ombudsman Program has been in place for a few months. It came as a result of tribunal work within the nation. During that work, the tribunal came up with recommendations to improve conditions in the workplace.

Jack said the tribunal identified issues needing to be addressed in the workplace, like fear of coming forward to report concerns.

“Sometimes they feel like they can’t say anything when they see something,” said Jack.

The hesitation to come forward often stems from fear of having identity exposed and subsequent backlash - or simply being ignored.

“Out of an investigation following tribunal work, they gave suggestions on how to move forward – how to manage investigations on code of conduct challenges,” said Jack.

The Huu-ay-aht First Nations’ Ombudsman Program is designed for its citizens to reinforce the nations’ commitment to fairness, accountability, and community well-being.

According to their website, the Huu-ay-aht’s Ombudsman Program is designed to offer a confidential, independent, impartial, and easily accessible dispute resolution service for employees and citizens of Huu-ay-aht.

Key to the success of the program comes from hiring a neutral, independent agency to handle citizen concerns. Highbridge Human Capital is a human resources service that Huu-ay-aht has contracted to handle issues raised through their Ombudsman Program.

“This initiative seeks to promote transparency and fairness within the community by addressing and resolving complaints and concerns in a constructive way,” reads the Huu-ay-aht website.

The Huu-ay-aht Ombudsman Program is paid for through their own budgeting process, according to Jack. He said the program is important and ensures leadership is doing right by the people.

Not only will the program help to resolve internal conflicts and grievances, but it will promote and facilitate fair and equitable treatment within the community.

“It is an independent place where concerns between citizens and public officials of our nation, staff or elected officials can be responded to,” said Jack.

The Huu-ay-aht website says it’s a safe and impartial platform for addressing concerns.

“The program will enhance trust, communication, and overall harmony within the community and organization. The program aims to promote fairness, enhance trust, and facilitate communication within the community by addressing issues constructively,” it states.

Jack says the Ombudsman Program has been in place for a few months and has been advertised internally over that period. To his knowledge, the program has yet to be used.

The Huu-ay-aht Ombudsman Program is open to Huu-ay-aht citizens. Concerns or complaints may be submitted to the HFN Ombudsman by visiting their website hfnombuds.ca to learn how to submit online, or by calling 1-855-511-3525.