Tofino’s MacKenzie Beach officially changed to its Nuu-chah-nulth name, tinwis

MacKenzie Beach in Tofino has been officially renamed tinwis (pronounced ti-nu-wis) by the Government of British Columbia following a proposal and years-long consultation led by the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation (TFN).

Located on the west side of the Esowista Peninsula in the District of Tofino boundaries, tinwis means “calming waters” or “calm beach” in the Tla-o-qui-aht language. It is the site of a Tla-o-qui-aht village and is also the site of Christie Indian Residential School after it moved from Meares Island in 1971. Christie was B.C.’s last residential school that shuttered in 1983.

“It has been a gathering place for generations of Tla-o-qui-aht people. The name reflects the Nation's deep cultural, geographical, and spiritual connection to the site,” reads an Oct. 15, 2025, announcement from ƛaʔuukʷiʔatḥ ḥaw̓ iiḥ (Tla-o-qui-aht hereditary chiefs).

The BC Geographical Names Office notified Tofino Mayor and Council of the official name change in a letter dated May 15, 2025, after a public comment period that was open from September 20 to December 20, 2024.

“The name change was supported by the District of Tofino, Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District, Tourism Tofino, Indigenous Tourism BC, Destination BC, Westcoast Inland Search and Rescue, Canadian Coast Guard, and Friends of Clayoquot Sound,” notes the government letter.

“Adoption of this name does not prejudice legitimate claims to the land,” the letter concludes.

Saya Masso, TFN’s manager of lands and resources, says tinwis has always been a place of refuge for Tla-o-qui-aht. Historically, when Tla-o-qui-aht warriors went whale hunting, they would anchor their whales at tinwis to wait for the right tide to bring them in.

“When a place has a name in our language, it often tells you what it was used for, or what it provides to our people. To see the name MacKenzie Beach no longer used—and to formally put the traditional place name tinwis on the map—means the world to me," said Masso in the announcement from TFN ḥaw̓ iiḥ.

“It's a significant step toward reconciliation and elevating our language back into its rightful place on these lands,” Masso continued.

“Language is so important to us,” he continued. “Residential schools caused a deep loss of language and understanding. It's not enough to learn the words—you have to live them. Place names like tinwis help us live our language again.”

TFN Chief Councillor Elmer Frank pointed out that the name tinwis also now appears on Google Earth.

“It’s all part of reconciliation,” said Frank. “We are seeing more willingness now to reconcile with First Nations, particularly with the province.”

On Sept. 30, 2025, Tofino Mayor Dan Law signed a renewed protocol agreement with TFN Chief Frank. The agreement aligns the District of Tofino with the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People’s Act and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

Mayor Law says the district is in the process of reviewing their street naming policy to further incorporate Tla-o-qui-aht names.

“We’re just excited to support Tla-o-qui-aht in their endeavours,” said Law. “The renewed protocol agreement shows that the two communities are moving forward together in the spirit of collaboration, mutual support and friendship.”

According to the book The Encyclopedia of Raincoast Place Names by Andrew Scott, MacKenzie Beach was adopted in 1975 to honour Bob and Doris MacKenzie who ran a resort in Tofino in the ‘60s and ‘70s.

However, in Margaret Horsfield and Ian Kennedy’s book, Tofino and Clayoquot Sound, it states the beach was named after Donald MacKenzie, a veteran of Vimy Ridge, who came to work as the Lennard Island light keeper in the mid-1920s.

In 1929, for $250, MacKenzie purchased 400 metres of shoreline on sixteen hectares of land at the beach now bearing his name. The book states the beach was formerly known as Garrard Beach, named after Francis Garrard, Lennard Island’s first light keeper.

Tinwis is known for being one of the best places in the area to watch the sunset and often the best spot to surf in Tofino when the big winter swells close out all the local beaches.

Many accommodation providers share tinwis, including Bella Pacifica Campground, MacKenzie Beach Resort, Best Western Plus Tin Wis Resort and Ocean Village Resort.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation on this important and meaningful milestone,” said Zara Sheehy, assistant general manager of MacKenzie Beach Resort, which is located at the end of MacKenzie Beach Road.

“The official recognition of Tin Wis Beach is a nice step in honouring the Nation’s language and deep connection to Tofino, and we think that the meaning behind the name suits the beach really well. As for our own branding, we have not yet arrived at a decision regarding any potential name changes, and are giving it thoughtful consideration,” said Sheehy in an email.

The beach area directly in front of Crystal Cove Resort, which is located on the far south end of tinwis and off Cedarwood Place, is not within the designated boundary of the official renaming zone.

Crystal Cove Resort manager J.J. Belanger says they are applying to the province to name that section of beach Crystal Cove.

Under the BC Geographical Naming Policy and Procedures, a naming decision requires “an engagement period to request comments from First Nations and local governments whose territories and boundaries a feature is within, and from organizations impacted by a proposed name.”