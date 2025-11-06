City of Port Alberni promises business as usual for marina users after Port Authority lease ends

The City of Port Alberni has announced that it will not be renewing leases with the Port Alberni Port Authority after the two parties failed to come to an agreement on the cost.

In a statement issued October 28, 2025, the City of Port Alberni said it has issued formal notice of termination for the land lease agreements with the Port Alberni Port Authority (PAPA).

“This decision, reached after extensive discussions, comes as part of the city’s broader strategic planning to ensure the highest and best use of its land in a way that is fair and equitable for taxpayers,” wrote the city.

The affected properties include Clutesi Haven Marina and Parcel C at Harbour Quay. The Uchucklesaht First Nation uses the Harbour Quay site to land their water taxi, but the city says the recent changes will not affect local businesses.

The city will, for now, take over management of the affected properties. Mike Fox, chief administrative officer for the City of Port Alberni, says the city is in active discussions with the Uchucklesaht regarding their moorage to ensure continuity.

Further, the city says the transition will not affect operations at Clutesi Haven Marina, nor will it disrupt the services provided by the food trucks currently located on-site.

“The city is committed to maintaining public access to the marina, boat launch, and parking areas. Further, the city will assume management of the developing vendor village, green spaces, performance stage, and outdoor dining area,” said the city in a written statement.

The changes will take effect over the coming months while the city reviews options for the long-term management of Clutesi Haven Marina and the Harbour Quay dock.

“We’re assessing the existing infrastructure to determine the best approach for community benefit,” they stated.

Fox says the city has been working alongside the Tseshaht and Hupacasath First Nations regarding plans for Clutesi Haven Marina.

“The city values its relationships with local First Nations and is open to partnership opportunities as operational plans evolve,” he added.

As for the business relationship with Port Alberni Port Authority, Fox stated, “while we deeply value the years of partnership with PAPA, this decision ultimately reflects what is best for our community. We are committed to ensuring the continued growth and success of Port Alberni, and this step will help us achieve that.”

“We extend our gratitude to PAPA for years of cooperation and wish them continued success in their future endeavors,” Fox added. “We look forward to working directly with the community to make the most of Clutesi Haven Marina ensuring it continues to contribute positively to the vibrancy of Port Alberni.”

The Port Authority continues to manage much of the city’s waterfront, including three dee-sea shipping berths, other parts of the Harbour Quay and The Dock+, which is home to several businesses. PAPA also manages the China Creek Campground and Marina south of the city.

“As an Agent of the Federal Crown, the Port Alberni Port Authority operates independently from the federal government while contributing two per cent of all gross revenue to it,” states the Port Authority on its website. “Additionally, we hold a headlease with the Province of British Columbia, managing the foreshore of certain waters in the Alberni Inlet and sharing 50 per cent of the gross revenue earned within these waters with the province.”