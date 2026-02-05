Taiga Bean geese in Pacheedaht territory marks first sighting of wayward bird in British Columbia

The first-time sighting of European/Asian geese in British Columbia has drawn a gaggle of bird watchers to the tiny community of Port Renfrew in Pacheedaht First Nation territory.

The geese, with their orange markings, were spotted in Port Renfrew for the first time on February 2, 2026 and were identified by birders as Taiga Bean Geese.

Pacheedaht Chief Councillor Arliss Jones says the geese were spotted by her brother-in-law as they flew over his house on February 4.

“Geoff saw them and thought they looked strange with longer necks and orange legs,” Jones said.

Bird experts say the Taiga Bean goose (anser fabalis) is noted for its prominent orange bill and legs, and its long, swan-like neck.

Photos of the unusual geese appeared on a social media rare bird page and were identified as Taiga Bean geese. A photo of the geese on the Gordon River estuary was included along with coordinates showing their proximity to the Pacheedaht reserve.

“They were by the park yesterday (February 4) but they’ve flown across the river,” said Jones.

The park she refers to is near the center of the Pacheedaht community where the children play.

The Taiga Bean goose normally ranges in northern Europe and Asia. It is migratory and winters further south in that region. It is a rare visitor to North America.

According to Canadian bird watching information found online, a pair of Taiga Bean geese have been spotted in Quebec, Yukon and Alberta in 2024 and 2025. It is believed the same pair was spotted in New York in 2024.

The 2026 sighting of Taiga Bean geese in Port Renfrew is the first recorded sighting for British Columbia. Jones says three geese can be observed on the Gordan River Estuary.

According to the American Birding Association’s Rare Bird Alert group on Facebook, a woman first noticed the geese near Deering Bridge on the mossy shores of Gordon River on February 2.

The post alerted Vancouver Island birdwatchers who arrived in Port Renfrew on February 5, with their long lens scopes and cameras to take in the view of the unusual visitors.

It is believed that the northern European natives normally range from Scandinavia to Russia to China. They appear in arctic regions including the Aleutian Islands and Alaska. Birders speculate the geese may have lost their way during migration and may have joined a flock of Canada geese.

Another possibility is the geese may have been blown off course by storms or strong winds, possibly joining the wrong flocks in the confusion.

For now, the trio of Taiga Bean geese are foraging in the marshy estuary of Pacheedaht’s Gordon River, much to the delight of residents and bird watchers.

According to Birds of North America, Canada has Common Canada Goose along with the sub-species, Lesser Canada Goose, Richardson's Canada Goose, Aleutian Canada Goose, Dusky Canada Goose. Other species of geese in Canada, in a class of their own, are the Cackling Goose, the Brant, the Greater White-fronted Goose, the Ross's and the Snow Goose.

Geese have a lifespan of 10 to 24 years.