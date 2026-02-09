Search continues for woman last seen in the Duncan area on Jan.28

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP is asking for the community’s help finding a woman who was reported missing on Feb. 4, 2026.

Rosemarie Harry was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 28 in the Duncan area on Vancouver Island. Her support worker at the Hiiye'yu Lelum-House of Friendship says she never returned to the friend’s house she was staying at.

“This is out of character for her and that’s worrisome,” said Harry’s support worker Myra Antoniuk. “She had a visible presence online, always posting 20 Facebook posts a day. There has been nothing since the 27th or 28th.”

Rosemarie Harry is 34-years-old, five feet tall, 141 pounds, black hair (although recent photos show her hair is dyed blonde) and brown eyes, according to police.

“She has blonde hair right now. It’s longer than it looks in the picture. She has braids as well,” said Antoniuk.

Antoniuk believes she is of Malahat and Cowichan First Nation descent. She says Harry spent time in the Pauquachin First Nations area around Sidney and Saanich last year as well as the Victoria Friendship Centre.

“She has children and that’s why I don’t think this is just her (taking) off. She was doing visits with them. Nobody has heard from her,” Antoniuk said.

“She was excited about the possibility of things changing up. For her to just go offline… And I’ve looked around town. I’ve been looking for her, and I’ve not seen even a glimmer of her. It doesn’t feel right for me,” Antoniuk continued.

Antoniuk shared that even when Harry lived in Pauquachin, she would hear from her or see her posts on social media.

“Even if she was hiding, she would try to find a way to let people who care about her to let her know she was ok. She’s always used the library,” she said, adding that Harry claimed to be clean of drugs for up to a year.

“She left all her belongings behind. I don’t think she even had a change of clothes. She was going for meeting with a social worker and that person who dropped her off expected her to come back later that day and she never did,” said Antoniuk.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rosemarie Harry is urged to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP immediately at 250-748-5522.