Hoobiyee delayed, culture group working to hold event at later date

A Vancouver-based dance group is working to ensure that one of B.C.’s largest First Nation cultural events happens this year, but Hoobiyee will not be held at the end of February as was previously announced.

A celebration of the Nisga’a New Year, Hoobiyee is usually held annually at the end of February or beginning of March. Besides Nisga’a participants, the event attracts thousands from across B.C. to Vancouver’s PNE Forum, and has drawn a heavy Nuu-chah-nulth presence with several performances each year from multiple nations from Vancouver Island’s west coast.

In past years the large event has been organized by the Nisga’a Ts’amiks Vancouver Society, but uncertainty has surrounded Hoobiyee for the last several months, with no formal announcements from the society about when and if the event will happen.

In early February the Ts’amiks Nisga’a Cultural Dancers assumed organizing duties, announcing that Hoobiyee would happen after all on Feb. 27 and 28 at the PNE Forum. But on Feb. 12 the group retracted this date.

“Due to overwhelming response from fellow nations, vendors, sponsors, dance groups and many more people that want to get involved, we want to make sure that we do this event right and plan it right,” said Jade Doolan, an executive member of the Ts’amiks Nisga’a Cultural Dancers, in a social media announcement with other members of the group. “We would like to thank everyone for the support. As they say, it is better late than never.”

In an interview with Ha-Shilth-Sa, Doolan said the group is aiming to put Hoobiyee on at the end of March, although dates and a venue have not been specified.

“We are working tirelessly to make sure that this event is run smoothly as possible given the circumstances,” said Doolan.

Hoobiyee is traditionally tied to the return of the oolichan to the Nass River Valley in northwestern British Columbia. The harvest of these silver fish in late winter marks a new year for the Nisga’a, with the emergence of the season’s first crescent moon.

But the annual Vancouver event has made Hoobiyee important far beyond the Nisga’a community, said Doolan.

“We get people from all over the world that come to see it. It’s not just important for Nisgas, it’s important for all west coast cultures in B.C.,” he said. “As a Nisga’a, Hoobiyee is important because it represents culture, love and kindness, it brings our people together. Now it not only brings our people together, it brings multiple cultures together to share our culture with the world.”

Doolan said future announcements about the event will be coming.