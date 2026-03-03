Police investigating after five new homes vandalized in the Ucluelet First Nation community of Hitacu

Ucluelet RCMP are investigating after five new homes in the Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ community of Hitac̓u were vandalized on Feb. 23.

Photos shared on social media by Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government (YG) show smashed windows, doors knocked in and fire damage to a stove and microwave.

YG president Charles McCarthy expressed grave disappointment for the “senseless damage”.

“Repairs will be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, which will delay occupation of these houses for our community members,” said McCarthy in a news release.

“It took many years and considerable staff time and effort to secure new housing in the community. These five homes were built to fill a gap in our housing portfolio, creating detached homes where families can set roots and build their lives. It is disheartening that someone would go to such lengths to damage new homes, especially when there is a housing shortage in hitac̓u,” he said.

Hitac̓u is located across the harbour from the municipality of Ucluelet on the west coast of Vancouver Island. About 275 people call Hitac̓u home.

YG is asking the public to contact the Ucluelet RCMP at (250) 726-7773 if they know anything about the vandalized homes. According to the YG news release, staff first discovered that the five new homes were vandalized on Alec Road on Feb. 23.

The nation says the extent of the damage includes: broken windows, doors kicked in, countertops torn off, cabinetry damaged and stove and microwave fire damage.

YG’s manager of communications Elena Rardon says the new homes were funded in part by a loan from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

“The houses were not rented out. Construction is still ongoing, so no one was displaced by the vandalism, although this vandalism will delay occupation even further,” said Rardon.

McCarthy is asking everyone to treat the community with ʔiisaak (respect).

“It is essential that we treat our assets with the care they deserve, so that all community members can have healthy living spaces,” he said.