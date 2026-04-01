Calls for accessible intercity bus service in the Alberni-Clayoquot region intensify

As gas prices continue to climb due to the conflict in the Middle East, calls for a frequent and affordable bus service in the west coast and central Vancouver Island region are being amplified.

For west coast residents, there is no bus service to Port Alberni, leaving folks without vehicles dependent on family, friends, rideshares or hitchhiking. In Port Alberni, there is a privately operated bus service with daily service to Nanaimo Departure Bay ferry terminal, but it’s prohibitively expensive for many people, with round-trip tickets costing $90.

“We are in a bit of an oil shock now. We could wake up tomorrow and it could be even higher. And not to mention the environmental aspect, public safety and public health in terms of medical appointments,” said Mike Youds, president of the Alberni Valley Transition Town Society (AVTTS), a community hub that champions for a more sustainable, low-carbon future.

Ever since Tofino Bus and Vancouver Island Connector folded in 2023, central Vancouver Island has become a “missing link” for public transit. AVTTS launched a Fair Transit campaign last spring to advocate for affordable and accessible intercity bus services connecting Port Alberni with Nanaimo.

“Starting off with a bus out of Port Alberni would be a good start. Naturally, you’d have to forge those connections to the west coast as well,” said Youds.

“It’s not just the residents. It’s kind of crazy that we live on an Island where tourism is so prominent where tourists can’t get around unless they have a rental automobile. It’s not very accommodating or hospitable to say, hitchhike,” Youds continued.

Youds says when he sees Indigenous women hitchhiking, he recalls the Highway of Tears, or Highway 16, between Prince George and Prince Rupert in northern B.C.

“It doesn’t take any imagination to realize the degree of risk they are taking,” said Youds.

Ucluelet resident Darryl Cook, 57, went looking for a ride to Port Alberni from the Tofino/Ucluelet Junction on March 31.

“It scares me so deep,” said Cook, who is of Ojibway and Cree descent. “I don’t want to see an Indigenous person getting a ride hitchhiking. I don’t want anything to happen to anyone.”

He says he doesn’t drive because he’s an alcoholic and he doesn’t use social media, so he’s unaware of rideshare options.

“It’s rough. The transit should be here, but it’s not. I have to go to Port for medical reasons,” he said, adding that he has money to pay for a ride.

Tseshaht Chief Councillor Wahmeesh (Ken Watts) wrote a letter of support to AVTTS and the Fair Transit campaign. In his letter, Wahmeesh points out that Port Alberni has one of the highest poverty rates in British Columbia, making car-ownership a struggle, especially for seniors, persons with disabilities and First Nations.

“Unaffordable and inaccessible transit creates additional hardships, forcing people to take extraordinary measures, including hitchhiking and issuing community appeals on social media for rides,” said Wahmeesh.

Port Alberni to Nanaimo feasibility study

The wheels on a central Island public transit initiative seem to be moving and all levels of government are quick to acknowledge that the Alberni Valley needs an intercity bus service.

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions wrote in a letter of support for AVTTS that an enhanced bus service between Port Alberni and Nanaimo would “alleviate financial burdens on low-and moderate-income individuals and families.”

Josie Osborne, MLA for Mid Island – Pacific Rim, stated: “Accessible transportation is essential for communities, and the Pacific Rim is no exception. For people in our region, it’s not just about getting from point A to point B, it’s about being able to get to medical appointments, stay connected with family, and access work and education opportunities. That kind of reliable, regional connectivity is critical to the health and wellbeing of our communities.”

The 2025 Port Alberni Transit Future Service Plan identified the local desire for BC Transit to investigate potential interregional transit service between Port Alberni and the Regional District of Nanaimo (RDN) as a service priority for the coming years, but BC Transit says the work has yet to begin.

BC Transit said it plans to “work with the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) to develop a feasibility report and service plan, which will involve engagement with the RDN, First Nations, key stakeholders, and members of the public.”

ACRD operations manager Eddie Kunderman confirmed that the BC Transit feasibility study is a key step that will inform the cost and frequency of buses.

“It’s a challenge to provide transit along that stretch of corridor,” said Kunderman. “We need to get more of a realistic idea of the cost.”

In addition to producing a feasibility and service study to establish an intercity route between Port Alberni and Nanaimo, BC Transit is also investigating the potential of providing a dedicated service to the Tseshaht Market or Tsuma-as Drive.

Tofino/Ucluelet to Port Alberni

In June 2025, IslandLinkBus nixed its service from Tofino/Ucluelet to Port Alberni – even though the bus stops in Port Alberni in front of the Casino en route to Nanaimo.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Transit, IslandLink operates under a “connector bus” license whereas intercity buses are licensed under “Special Authorization by the Passenger Transportation Board”.

The ministry says they discussed alternative licensing options with IslandLink and explained that should they wish to make changes outside of the restrictions of their current license, such as one that would allow them to drop passengers off in Port Alberni, they must submit an application to the Registrar/Passenger Transportation Board (PTB).

Phillip Morgan, owner of IslandLink, says they have not applied to the PTB to change their operating license conditions nor do they plan on applying.

“I should point out though that plans can change if circumstances do,” said Morgan.

So for the foreseeable future, ACRD residents will continue to scroll past those familiar posts on Facebook: “I’m looking for a ride from Tofino to Nanaimo on Sunday/Monday (morning). I’m flexible with exact timing and happy to chip in for gas. Please let me know if you have a seat available.”

And for individuals like Cook, it’ll be a gut instinct as to whether to accept a ride to Port Alberni or wait for the next one.