Dog lured and killed by wolves in popular Ucluelet walking area

Currently no wolves have been dispatched after a tragic incident on April 7 that resulted in the death of a Ucluelet family dog, “as there is no immediate public safety threat identified”, according to Inspector Drew Milne, Officer In charge of the West Coast Region B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS).

The dog was off-leash when it was lured and killed by the wolves at a popular walking spot known locally as Wyndansea, according to BCCOS.

“Wolves may display behaviour that can appear playful or curious, such as approaching, circling, or retreating, in order to entice a dog to follow them. Once a dog is separated from its owner, it can be led into an area where other wolves are present and quickly attacked,” said Milne about the luring tactics of wolves.

The deceased dog, who was identified as ‘LeLe’ on social media, was recovered and while the BCCOS is working with local officials to investigate the incident, the exact number of wolves involved is unknown, according to Milne.

“Conservation Officers are continuing to assess the situation and monitor wolf activity in the area, and are working with the local RCMP, the WildSafeBC coordinator, the District of Ucluelet, and Parks Canada to promote public and pet safety information,” said Milne.

For public safety and pet safety, BCCOS is encouraging people to keep dogs on a leash at all times and to avoid walking pets in and around the Wyndansea development area. BCCOS encouraged people to stay on well-travelled paths, remain alert and to not allow pets to roam or run ahead.

Carrying deterrents like noise makers or bear spray, where appropriate, is also encouraged.

Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government has also reported increased wolf activity in the community of hitac̓u, located across the harbour from Ucluelet.

They are asking citizens to keep children close and to keep pets indoors or on-leash when on walks.

Wolf encounters (or interactions) on the west coast have been high this year compared to past years, after a mated pair of habituated sea wolves established a section in the Long Beach Unit of the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve as their core area.

To mitigate human-wolf encounters, Parks Canada established dog prohibited areas back in February, including: Wickaninnish Beach, South Beach, the former Gold Mine Trail, Florencia Beach (north and south) and the Willowbrae Trail/Half Moon Bay.

Disregarding leash laws, area closures or dog prohibited areas can result in charges, including a maximum fine of $25,000.

The network of trails within the municipality of Ucluelet are maintained by the Wild Pacific Trail Society (WPTS) and the district.

“The Lighthouse Loop section of the Wild Pacific Trail between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. has very busy human traffic so dogs on leash should not be an issue,” said WPTS president Barbara Schramm.

“The north end of the trail is more remote and closer to recent wolf activity. No dogs off leash are recommended anywhere on the Wild Pacific Trail to respect both wildlife and interactions with other trail users. We are fortunate to live in a wild environment, please avoid any interactions to keep wildlife wary,” she said.

Report wildlife sightings to the BC Conservation Officer dispatch line 1 (877) 952-7277 or email PacificRim@WildSafeBC.com. Residents can also email Jeffrey.David@ufn.ca to report any wolf sightings.