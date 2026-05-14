Tla-o-qui-aht re-elects Elmer Frank to serve as chief councillor

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation members have opted to hold a steady course over the next four years.

Elmer Frank was re-elected chief councillor with 164 votes, defeating candidates Joseph David who had 93 votes and Saya Masso who had 48 votes.

A total of 307 ballots were cast on the May 12 Tla-o-qui-aht election, the highest-ever voter turnout in history, according to Frank.

“I just wanted to say to my wife and to my children, I really couldn’t do without your support, without you guiding me all the way,” said Frank during the May 13 swearing in ceremony at Tin Wis Resort.

He congratulated all the new councillors and welcomed back the re-elected councillors.

Out of 34 total candidates on the ballot, 11 Tla-o-qui-aht councillors were elected to office:

Francis Frank

Tara-Lynn Curley

James Frank

Curtis Joseph

Remi Tom (Naasiismis)

Roberta Michelle Tom

Thomas George Sr.

Leo Jon Manson

Terry Dorward

Gisele Maria Martin

Johnny E. Williams Sr.

“We’ve had more and more interested in people wanting to participate. It’s the first-time we’ve seen so many people who want to be part of our council,” said Frank.

He encouraged community members who showed interest in being part of council to continue to move forward with them by joining a committee.

“There is room for those who ran and still want to be part of moving our nation ahead,” said Frank.

Frank said he will continue to enforce the mandatory Tla-o-qui-aht language class for half an hour before each meeting.

“I have a really strong belief in continuing our culture and our language,” said Frank.

“We are here tonight because we want to continue to make great things happen for Tla-o-qui-aht people. I want to let all the members know, all those online and all those who are listening in the crowd, that we take our direction from you; we take our mandate from you, and I’ll make that promise to you,” said Frank.

Judge Alexander Wolf officiated the swearing in of the newly elected chief and councillors.

“I like court, but I think I like this room filled with laughter and children and celebration a little bit more,” said Wolf.

Tofino Mayor Dan Law attended the ceremony.

“It’s been a pleasure and honour working with Chief Elmer Frank over the past four years. Congratulations to Elmer and the new Council! I wish the Tla-o-qui-aht Nation even more success over the next four years,” said Law.

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation has over 1,200 muscim (citizens) and includes three communities: Ty-Histanis and Esowista are located about 10-minutes south of the District of Tofino on Long Beach in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, and the village of Opitsaht is a short boat ride across the inlet from Tofino.

Opitsaht came up several times throughout the evening, with community members stressing a need for more infrastructure.

Tla-o-qui-aht’s elected chief and council are guided by ancestral knowledge from Ha’wiih (hereditary chiefs).

“If you believe in your people, you will go a long way,” said the speaker for the Ha’wiih. “We look forward to working with you cohesively as we have for the past four years.”