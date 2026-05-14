Uchucklesaht’s Nucii gym to become an emergency support space

The Uchucklesaht Tribe Government (UTG) will receive provincial funding towards retrofitting the Nucii Gymnasium in Port Alberni into a community cooling centre and emergency support space.

Through the province’s Disaster Resilience and Innovation Funding (DRIF) program, UTG will receive up to $665,502 in phased reimbursements tied to project completion milestones, with any remaining costs to be paid for by the First Nation.

The funding from the province’s Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness aims to help First Nations and local governments reduce risks from natural and climate-driven hazards, and help communities strengthen their emergency preparedness.

The Nucii Gymnasium project is currently in its final design phase, and is due to be completed by the end of 2026. Located at 4841 Redford Street in Port Alberni, the upgraded facility will serve as UTG’s Emergency Support Services Centre.

The coming upgrades include backup power and infrastructure improvements to ensure the centre can operate during emergencies such as extreme heat events, wildfire smoke, and power outages. The space will be activated during emergency events and supported by trained staff and community volunteers.

The cooling centre is designed to prioritize elders, unhoused community members, and families and will provide access to a temperature-controlled space, drinking water, washroom facilities, and a safe place to rest.

As well as supporting Uchucklesaht members, the project will help strengthen regional emergency response capacity and will reduce pressure on similar services offered by the City of Port Alberni and the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District.

“This project ensures our community has a safe, reliable place to go during extreme heat events, wildfire smoke, and power outages,” said Ryan Anaka, deputy chief administrative officer for Uchucklesaht Tribe Government.

“We are prioritizing elders and unhoused members who are most at risk during these events, and creating a space that is welcoming, culturally safe, and grounded in care and respect,” said Anaka.

The province is investing more than $18 million through the DRIF program for 10 projects throughout B.C.

"People and communities in British Columbia are facing increasing risks from climate-driven hazards, making it critical to invest in preparedness and mitigation," said Kelly Greene, minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. "Through this funding, we are working with First Nations and local governments to strengthen infrastructure and reduce disaster risks, helping build safer, more resilient communities."

The Nucii building was once part of the Redford Elementary School, a sprawling, multiple-structure property that Uchucklesaht purchased in 2018. After the school closed it was used by the Salvation Army before the Uchucklesaht purchase.