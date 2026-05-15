Vendor marketplace in the works for Clutesi Haven Marina

Clutesi Haven Marina is on its way to becoming a community hub and visitor attraction through a new vendor marketplace and other enhancement projects.

“Clutesi Haven Marina provides publicly accessible, city-owned waterfront space for residents and visitors to enjoy,” said Dave Osborne, business development & property advisor with the City of Port Alberni. “Its location along the highway makes it a key gateway where travellers can stop, experience Port Alberni and support local businesses at the marina marketplace.”

The marina also links to the Quay-to-Quay pathway, connecting the area to the Harbour Quay, which Osborne said supports larger goals of attracting visitors, enhancing quality of life for residents and making the community an attractive place to live.

The marina marketplace has been developed through the Community Economic Development Initiative (CEDI) in partnership with Hupacasath First Nation, Tseshaht First Nation and the city.

“The space includes five renovated sea cans and room for three food trucks arranged around a pavilion,” Osborne said. “It functions as a business incubator, offering local entrepreneurs an opportunity to grow while activating the waterfront and contributing to a vibrant community atmosphere.’

The sea cans feature artwork by Tseshaht artist Gordon Dick and local muralist Shayne Lloyd.

Dick said the theme for the containers is land, water and sea, which is a tribute to the area. Each sea can displays a different element to the theme, like a bear, eagle, swallows and humpback whale.

Dick said the most challenging aspect of the artwork has been painting on the corrugated surface, but he hopes people will take the time to slow down and view the murals.

Llyod said they began with preliminary layout of the design last fall and hope to have the painting completed by mid-May.

“Our focus now is on the humpback. The big one everyone will see from the highway,” Lloyd said.

Osborne said bringing in local vendors is currently the primary focus for the area and the current application process is nearing completion. He said tenant onboarding is expected soon.

“Over time, the goal is for this space to be a fully occupied hub featuring local businesses, markets, and small events that strengthen community connection,” Osborne said.

The City of Port Alberni took over ownership and management of the marina from the Port Alberni Port Authority (PAPA) on March 1 of this year.

In a statement issued October 28, 2025, the City of Port Alberni said it has issued formal notice of termination for the land lease agreements with the Port Alberni Port Authority. The affected properties include Clutesi Haven Marina and Parcel C at Harbour Quay.

Osborne said, for marina users, the focus is on delivering high-quality service, including clean, safe and well-maintained facilities, along with strong communication and customer service.

“From a financial perspective, the marina offers opportunities to generate non-tax revenue through various business activities, helping reduce reliance on taxation while supporting the economy,” Osborne said. “Significant effort has gone into developing a strong operational plan for the marina.”

Plans include exploring future opportunities for revenue generation and service improvements, such as additional lease opportunities, parking and launching enhancements and potential sponsorship initiatives. These opportunities will be communicated to the public as they are developed further, Osborne said.

“The city intends to manage the marina for the foreseeable future, with no current plans to transition to another management model,” Osborne said. “While the transition has required time and effort, the focus has been on establishing an operational approach that delivers high-quality service while remaining cost-effective and minimizing impacts on taxpayers.”