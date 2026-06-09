Port Alberni selected for Hometown Takeover TV show

On a cloudy Tuesday morning, a crowd of Port Alberni residents came together for the final push to be selected for HGTV’s Hometown Takeover.

With people filling the Harbour Quay on June 9, community members proudly sporting city colours of green, white and orange, HGTV’s film crew were given a glimpse into what makes Port Alberni such an amazing community. The small city was selected for the TV series shortly after the gathering.

Bryan and Sarah Baeumler will host the new HGTV original series Home Town Takeover Canada, with production set to begin in Port Alberni June 10. Based on the hit U.S. format, Home Town Takeover Canada follows a full-scale small-town revitalization, transforming homes, businesses and public spaces while breathing new life into a deserving Canadian community. Submissions for the show were accepted in Fall of 2025.

Before the announcement of Port Alberni’s selection for the show, Tseshaht Chief Councillor Wahmeesh, Ken Watts opened the welcome with a brief history of ƛuukʷatquuʔis, teaching the crowd the correct pronunciation of the Nuu-chah-nulth name for Wolf Ritual Beach, the traditional site where the Harbour Quay is now located.

Hupacasath Chief Councillor Brandy Lauder, dressed in her shawl and cedar headband, followed Wahmeesh with her own welcome and warm words of the community.

With eight years standing as Mayor, Sharie Minions gave her own appeal as to why Port Alberni is deserving of the chance to shine. She highlighted the natural beauty around the city, the strength of the people who make it the town with a big heart, and shared the sentiment of the speakers behind her. Port Alberni is a community that is strongest when it comes together, noted Minions.

While filming was progressing throughout the morning, the crowd was entertained by the Alberni District Secondary School Marching Band, cheerleaders and leadership class. Jokes were shared and the kindness and positivity of the community shone through the overcast sky.

With drones flying above capturing the excitement Tseshaht and Hupacasath performed for the crowd, creating an inclusive environment highlighting the strength a community has when it works and grows together.

While cranes were set up as backdrop to the stage, a sign with ‘We love Port Alberni’ hung behind HGTV hosts Brian and Sarah Bauemler, and Ben and Erin Napier as they announced Port Alberni as the chosen town in the first season of Canada’s Hometown Takeover.

Filming begins June 10th and will continue through to end of August. No plans have been announced about where they will begin, but it’s safe to say the community is excited to support the growth and revitalization expected to come with the TV production.