Young man remembered as court hearing commences

The preliminary hearing began today for a murder case in Port Alberni Law Courts, attracting dozens of family members who want justice for a 20-year-old man who lost his life nearly two years ago.

Several loved ones travelled from Ahousaht to attend the court hearing, a case that is currently protected by a ban that prohibits the publication of the identity of the accused or any information that arises over the course of proceedings.

Several framed pictured brought by family to the court bear the caption “Justice for Lennox”, referencing a stabbing incident on Aug. 31, 2024 that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Lennox Williams in Ahousaht.

Police previously reported that Ahousaht RCMP responded to a call on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at 6:29 p.m. to a residence in the First Nation's village of Maaqtusiis.

“When police arrived, they saw that BCEHS were on scene providing medical aid to an adult man. He was immediately transported to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson in the media release.

An arrest was soon made after the incident, resulting in a second-degree murder charge to an individual that the publication ban prohibits Ha-Shilth-Sa from disclosing.

According to the Department of Justice Canada, a publication ban can be ordered by the court “to allow victims, witnesses and others to participate in the justice system without suffering negative consequences.”

A publication ban is deemed appropriate in cases where it is necessary “to encourage witnesses who are afraid to testify” as well as to “protect the privacy of justice system participants,” states the federal justice department.

That Labour Day weekend in 2024 was a particularly traumatic period for the First Nation’s village on Flores Island, as another resident unexpectedly lost her life shortly after Williams’ death. Ahousaht declared a state of emergency, with a 9 p.m. curfew. A heavy police presence was in the village of approximately 1,000 residents in the days that followed the tragedies, with cultural and counselling support being offered to residents.

“Chief and council also recognizes that the current losses of life are deeply impacting our youth and that added supports are also required specifically for them as well,” read a bulletin from Ahousaht chief and council during the state of emergency in 2024. “We all walk lightly and respectfully during these hard times. Pull your loved ones close and check in on those that may need extra love during this time.”

On July 15, the first day of the preliminary hearing, staff from the Kuu-us Crisis Line Society had a table set up in the parking lot behind the Port Alberni Law Courts to provide any support to those in attendance.

In British Columbia preliminary hearings are held for the presentation of evidence and witness testimony to be heard in court. This is intended to enable the judge to then determine if a case should go to trial, or if the accused will be discharged.