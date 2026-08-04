Northern Region Games bring hundreds to Tsaxana

Hundreds converged in the Mowachaht/Muchalaht community of Tsaxana over the August long weekend to celebrate a quarter century of the Nuu-chah-nulth Northern Region Games.

The on-reserve community just north of Gold River more than doubled in occupants for the community games, which each year brings together members of the Mowachaht/Muchalaht, Ehattesaht, Nuchatlaht and Ka:'yu:'k't'h'/Che:k'tles7et'h' First Nations. This year’s Northern Region Games were held July 31 – Aug. 3.

“I’m running around like crazy right now, but I think this is a very good success. Lots of people showed,” said organizer Francine Savey during the games’ opening ceremonies at the House of Unity on July 31. “There were 275 registered. I’m pretty sure there’s way more than that.”

Most visitors camped over the weekend, with tents set up on the field behind Tsaxana’s gymnasium.

“We also have people with private lots that were offering their yards for campers,” said Savey, who worked on planning the games with a committee since late February. “We had to plan around meals and consider allergies and food sensitivities. We had to consider the safety aspects of all areas we would be utilizing.”

In 2001 the first Northern Region Games were hosted by Ehattesaht on their reserve by Zeballos, offering a closer-to-home alternative for the northern Nuu-chah-nulth nations than the Tlu-piich Games that are held each summer in Port Alberni. This year the list of events included track and field, tug of war, a fish cutting contest, kickball, archery, volleyball and the long-time northern region tradition of the ironman and ironwoman competition, which involves running, cycling and swimming. Twenty people signed up for this demanding event, but the obvious favourite was 3-on-3 basketball, which involved over a dozen teams of children and adults that took over the Mowachaht/Muchalaht gym for most of a day.

The games benefitted from recent facility upgrades on the Tsaxana reserve.

“The gym floor is just finished, they were raised by two inches, I think,” said Savey. “The bleachers were renovated, the dugouts were renovated, our community garden has a larger gate around it.”

Despite the intensity of the 3-on-3 games, organizers still aim to ensure the games retain a family focus. Savey recalls playing in the Northern Region Games in her youth, and sees the event as a means for “bringing the children together to show them that there are fun things to do together as community.”

Announcements were regularly made that the games are drug and alcohol free.

“We are making sure that our emcee is reminding everybody of the rules and to make sure that the kids are safe,” said Savey, adding that members from the local RCMP detachment would be showing up “just to interact so they’re not viewed in a negative light, to build that relationship in our community as well.”

As is the case each year, the games also bring a strong cultural component, with hours of Nuu-chah-nulth singing and dancing to open and close the annual event.

“I hope that your stay here is memorable and hospitable,” said Mowachaht/Muchalaht Tyee Ha’wilth Mike Maquinna to attendees during the opening ceremonies.