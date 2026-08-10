For the children: 2026 Tlu-piich Games wraps up with family-focused event

The light clouds scattered across Alberni Valley skies gave some respite from the blazing summer heat as family groups ran laps around the Bob Daily Stadium track vying for coveted trophies. But it was more about family fun as relay teams were made up of people of all ages, from grandparents down to young children.

The small crowd in the bleachers cheered all runners, from the fastest to the little ones that never gave up and proudly crossed the finish line.

When it was over, Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council Vice-President Les Doiron said he was happy to see Nuu-chah-nulth youth, elders and children put on such a great display of kindness, happiness and athleticism.

“Our ancestors would be proud,” he told the crowd.

Doiron went on to acknowledge families struggling with addiction and also those on the B.C. Mainland coping with destructive wildfires. A moment of silence was observed before elder Cliff Atleo Sr. said the closing prayer.

“Thank you to host nations Tseshaht and Hupacasath for allowing us to work and play in your territory this weekend,” said Doiron.

It was the 40th year of the NTC’s Tlu-piich Games and they would not be a success without the generosity of the volunteers, as well as Brevin Charleson, this year’s Tlu-piich Games Coordinator.

On behalf of Tseshaht, Martin Watts thanked everyone that made the games a success. He said the games are so important for the well-being of the children and he thanked all for coming to the events.

“Thank you all for participating, for the fun and laughter,” said Watts.