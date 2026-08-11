Tribal Park Allies celebrated at annual Tla-o-qui-aht Days festivities in Tofino

After one awesome Monday morning Tla-o-qui-aht Days parade through n̓ačiqs (Tofino), Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation (TFN) held a heart-warming blanket ceremony at the Village Green to uplift their Tribal Park Allies.

Certified Tribal Park Allies are local businesses that commit to respecting Tla-o-qui-aht laws and protocols, showing up and participating in cultural events, learning about TFN culture and history, and educating visitors about respectful travel in the lands and waters cared for by Nuu-chah-nulth-aht.

These Allies also collect a “responsible visitor fee” from their guests and clients, enabling the Tla-o-qui-aht Tribal Parks Guardians to protect Tofino’s drinking water and rebuild salmon stocks, according TFN.

Between 2019 and 2025, Allies have collectively raised $2 million for TFN stewardship and helped protect 76,000 hectares of territory in Clayoquot Sound.

“We are putting a blanket around you to show appreciation and to uphold you and ask you for your continued support of that endeavour of being a Tribal Park Ally,” said Tla-o-qui-aht elected Chief Elmer Frank.

“Being a Tribal Park Ally is really significant to acknowledging whose territory you are operating in,” said Frank. “I want to say Klecko to you all. We greatly appreciate it.”

Saya Masso is Tla-o-qui-aht’s natural resources manager. He said the theme of TFN Days this year is ‘Celebrating working together’.

“These businesses are sticking their neck out and standing with Tla-o-qui-aht and protecting Tofino’s drinking water. Everything that cost our nation money to protect that drinking water in 1984 and our goal of having a longhouse and an athletic hall, the cost of rebuilding these rivers, the cost of annually doing clean ups and Kennedy Flats clean ups and restoring rivers cost millions of dollars. These businesses are part of that. They are part of helping and stewarding our territories and rivers and oceans,” said Masso.

“It’s an honour, an absolute honour to lift these people up” he continued. “They are seen, they are felt and we honoured to walk every day with them in the Ha-oothlee (traditional territory) of Tla-o-qui-aht Ha’wiih (Hereditary Chiefs).”

Masso walked the parade route holding a blue ‘Water is Sacred’ banner with Maureen Fraser, owner of Common Loaf Bake Shop. The Common Loaf is one of the original Tribal Park Allies.

Tofino Resort + Marina (TRM) is a Tribal Park Ally and was among those local businesses to be honoured on Aug. 10 at Tofino’s Village Green.

“We contribute one per cent from TRM revenue as well as $5 per guest from Harbour Air,” said TRM general manager Jon McKeon.

“It's certainly something we are proud to be a part of and genuinely feels like the right thing to do. We have a tremendous amount of appreciation for being able to operate here and the work of the Tla-o-qui-aht Tribal Parks Guardians,” said McKeon.

“Directly contributing to the on-going environmental stewardship and continuing to learn is something we will always prioritize,” he said.

According to the Tofino Chamber of Commerce, over 700 business licenses are issued annually to a full-time population of roughly 2,650 people. Currently, 167 local Tofino businesses participate in the Tribal Park Allies program, said TFN Chief Frank.

New business owner Ali Rousseau opened Ali’s Surf School last summer. He says it was important for him to join Tribal Parks Allies because of all the benefits his business receives from nature.

Rousseau’s business model includes charging guests a one-per-cent Tribal Park Allies environmental use fee and he also donates one per cent of his yearly gross income to the cause.

“So together, we give back to a program that works towards preserving the precious environment we get to surf and play in during our surf lessons,” said Rousseau, who also coaches Tla-o-qui-aht’s mułaa (Rising Tide) surf squad.

TFN Days carries on this week with beach races and a naming ceremony in Opitsaht, a talent contest at the Tin Wis Amphitheatre and a clam gardening day.