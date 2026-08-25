B.C. First Nations Elders Gathering reaches 50-year milestone

Elders from First Nations across British Columbia descended on the Vancouver Convention Centre Aug. 25-26 for the 50th Annual First Nations Elders Gathering.

About 2,340 participants joined this year, including a group from Saskatchewan and groups from the Yukon.

On Day One, cultural hosts Líl̓wat Nation set an uplifting tone for the event with a powerful drum and dance performance that got even elders with walkers on the floor.

“We are in the most powerful library with wall-to-wall elders here,” said Líl̓wat Nation Cultural Chief Ashley Joseph.

During his welcome speech, longstanding Elders Gathering emcee John Henderson of the Wei Wai Kum First Nation acknowledged the First Nations communities who travelled through smoke and flames to get to Vancouver and reunite with friends.

“Our way of life has changed as our resources have changed,” he said. “How do we preserve life to ensure our kids have the same opportunities we had?”

Osoyoos Indian Band elder and healer Roger Hall journeyed from southern Okanagan Valley for the milestone gathering.

“I had to get away from it; the smoke. With the pressures of today, which is happening in our world, is very concerning. Sometimes it builds up a lot of stress in your mind and your spirit, even your body feels it,” he said.

Hall shared he hasn’t seen a spring run on the river in four years. A spring run is the annual surge of water caused by melting winter snow. He said the pressures of global warming are having a significant impact on elders and family.

“How are we going to deal with it? Maybe it’s too big to grasp. We’re trying to get away from a little bit of that, but it’s still on our mind,” said Hall.

“We are losing the battle, I think. How as a people do we get everyone in the same canoe, paddling in the same direction?” Hall continued.

Many participants, like Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation member Anna Masso, arrived at the Elders Gathering with language revitalization on the mind.

“I hope to get some links to other communities, to see what they have to offer for our elders on information on language. I’m making my rounds here and talking to people about language,” said Masso.

Eileen Touchie took the ferry over from Vancouver Island with a group of over 30 elders and elders-in-training from Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ (Ucluelet First Nation).

“I haven’t been to one in a long time. I’m looking forward to meeting a lot of people from all the Nations. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Touchie.

She said the best part about being an elder is “freedom”.

“Freedom to travel and not to ask anybody where I’m going,” said Touchie.

Guest speaker Monica McAlduff, CEO of the First Nations Health Authority, said the event reminded her about how vital elders are.

“They help to keep us grounded in who we are and inspire future generations to carry on those teachings forward,” said McAlduff, who is of mixed ancestry from the Secwépemc Nation on her mother’s side and French Canadian on her father’s side.

“This gathering is a celebration of that wisdom and an opportunity to learn from one another and to honour the contributions that elders make towards families, nations and communities,” she said.

Organized by the B.C. Elders Communication Center Society, the 2026 BC Elders Gathering featured a market with 64 information and craft vendors, plus elders could enjoy free haircuts, manicures, a rest centre and therapeutic wellness. Members of the Indian Residential School Survivors Society were offering healing brushings and there was also a health centre, performing hearing and vision exams.

An annual tradition of the BC Elders Gathering is to select a ‘King and Queen’ from the cultural host nation. Kings and Queens are chosen for their leadership qualities and community spirit. For 2026, Líl̓wat Nation elders Russell (Razz) and Gayle Andrews were named King and Queen.

Gayle is dedicated to the Líl̓wat Nation Housing Department and continues to support the revitalization of the Líl̓wat language and culture.

Razz spent many years logging and truck driving, holds a Class 1 with air brakes driver’s license, and is well known for his warmth, generosity, humour and signature welcoming hugs.

Artist and University of B.C. student Jazmine (Ts̓qáxa7) Andrew created the logo for the 50th anniversary of the Elders Gathering, which depicts two Líl̓wat dancers.

“When I think about learning from our elders, I think about following in their footsteps, which is why I was drawn to this concept of movement and telling our stories through cultural expression,” Andrew shared.

“The dancers are facing different directions to show that while sharing their journeys, they are on different paths as they move around the sun,” she said.