Day-long full highway closure planned at Cameron Lake for maintenance work

Travellers from Port Alberni and points west are being advised that Highway 4 will be fully closed for maintenance on Wednesday, September 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The full closure will be between the gates at the Port Alberni Summit (locally known as “The Hump”) and Chalet Road at the east end of Cameron Lake.

This work includes danger tree management, catchment clean-up, road maintenance and ongoing slope and erosion concerns, according to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The timing allows crews to complete the work before inclement weather begins and helps ensure the highway remains safe and reliable through the winter.

Slope stability has been an ongoing issue over Cameron Lake since a wildfire burned over 200 hectares in the summer of 2023, disrupting access to Port Alberni and Vancouver Island’s west coast for months.

Emergency vehicle access during the closure is being accommodated.

No detour is available, and motorists are advised to plan accordingly.