Bail denied – Ditidaht man charged in shooting death of Patrick Charleson IV remains behind bars

Derian Tate, the man charged with first degree murder in the September 28, 2024, death of Patrick ‘He Man’ Charleson IV, has been denied bail. It was his second application for bail to be denied in Nanaimo Law Courts.

According to an RCMP statement issued October 2024, RCMP responded to an emergency call on Saturday, September 28, 2024, just before 7:00 a.m. “Lake Cowichan RCMP were called to a residence on Ditidaht First Nations. Upon arrival, police located a deceased man. Police support units were called to assist, including the Emergency Response Team (ERT) who took a man into custody without incident.”

Charged with first degree murder, Derian Tate, 26, has remained in custody since his arrest.

There was a strong family showing from both sides in the courtroom at the bail hearing, held in Nanaimo on Oct. 2, 2026. What was said in the courtroom cannot be reported due to a publication ban. Under the Criminal Code of Canada, a publication ban protects the accused’s rights to a fair trial.

Like the April 15, 2026, bail hearing, a Nanaimo Supreme Court Justice heard arguments from both Crown counsel and defence attorneys about whether or not Derian Tate should be released on bail until trial.

For a second time, the Supreme Court Justice denied bail in a decision released Oct. 9, 2026, to the relief of Charleson’s family.

“It was a good decision for the court to uphold its responsibility to ensure public safety so we can have confidence in the justice system,” said Tina Charleson, stepmother of Patrick Charleson IV, who was 23 when he died.

Both families have shown their support by showing up for court hearings and the victim’s father, Patrick ‘Man’ Charleson III, gets it. “Losing a kid…especially the oldest, is hard. All those milestones and you wonder what it would be like if he was still here – it feels empty,” Charleson shared.

“The other family, they think they know loss, but they can see him…they can hear his voice,” he shared. For the grieving father, it is important to be at every court hearing. “As parents, we have to be there for him,” said Charleson III.

According to the Charlesons, this will be the last bail application ahead of the trial. They will not have to travel from Nitinaht to Nanaimo for bail hearings for the rest of the year.

Patrick ‘Man’ Charleson says his family is big and asks them to leave things in the hands of Naas (Creator). “Naas will look after things,” he stated.

There will be a Voir Dire hearing in Nanaimo on November 30, 2026. In Canada, a Voir Dire is like a mini trial where things like admissibility of evidence, and witness competence or qualifications are determined ahead of the trial.

The trial is scheduled for February 2027, in Duncan, BC.