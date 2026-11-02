B.C. Achievement Foundation honours Nuu-chah-nulth artist at 2026 gala

The BC Achievement Foundation has announced that one of the recipients of this year’s Polygon Award in First Nations Art is Tofino’s own Marika Swan (ƛ̓upinup).

Founded in 2003, the mission of the BC Achievement Foundation is to celebrate the spirit of excellence in the province. The foundation honours community-nominated individuals and businesses annually, through five different award programs. The Polygon Award in First Nations Art has special significance this year - it’s the 20th anniversary milestone of the category.

“We are thrilled to honour this year’s fall recipients who represent the very best of our province from a diverse selection of communities, industries, and backgrounds,” says Rup Grewal, executive director of the BC Achievement Foundation. “At its heart, BC Achievement is about celebrating the remarkable people, artists, entrepreneurs, businesses, and organizations that British Columbians nominate from their own communities. Our goal is to use these award programs to amplify people, share their stories, and demonstrate the impact that individuals, businesses, and creative practices can have on communities throughout the province.”

Marika Swan is a Tla-o-qui-aht artist, printmaker, mother and community organizer. Her work draws upon Nuu-chah-nulth teachings, and explores identity, family, healing and transformation. Swan explores Nuu-chah-nulth worldviews through a contemporary feminist perspective with her art. Inspired by motherhood as a profound spiritual experience, she examines themes of birth, ancestral knowledge, resilience, and the sacred role of women, creating images that bridge the physical and spiritual worlds. Her distinctive style combines bold carved forms with hand painting and drawing, creating richly layered works that are both deeply personal and culturally grounded.

Beyond her studio practice, Swan is deeply committed to community, repatriation and cultural revitalization. Since returning to her home territory in 2010, she has contributed to initiatives focused on language, youth advocacy, and history while helping lead the development of the Nuu-chah-nulth Living Archive. Through both her art and community leadership, Swan strengthens connections between culture, land and future generations.

As part of the award recognition, recipients are given a platform to share their work and stories with audiences across the province, through professionally produced short films that are premiered at their respective award ceremonies. All recipients receive a commemorative certificate as well as a medallion and lapel pin, both designed by renowned Haida artist Robert Davidson. As one of the honourees of this year’s Polygon Award in First Nations Art, Swan will also receive a cash prize and her artwork will be displayed at the Roundhouse Exhibition Hall in Vancouver from November 17-24, 2026.

The award program recognizes a total of four artists each year. Two recipients are established artists with advanced technical skill and a record of mentoring others in the community, while another individual is recognized as an emerging artist who demonstrates foundational technique and is ready for the next step in their career. Following a recommendation from the public, an established artist of distinction is also selected by the BC Achievement Foundation Board of Directors for their extraordinary and sustained accomplishments. The other artists receiving recognition this year are Gigaemi Kukwits (Capilano, Kwakwaka’wakw, and Tlingit), Sheldon Pierre Louis (Sylix), and Lyle Wilson (Haisla).

The Polygon Award in First Nations Art has been recognizing artistic excellence among First Nations artists in B.C. since 2007. The program honours First Nations artists’ role in preserving traditional practices while embracing contemporary art, recognizing their contributions to both their communities and the province’s broader cultural landscape. The program recognizes First Nations artists from B.C. working in diverse creative fields such as carving, photography, beading, weaving, jewellery, painting, masks, sculpture, stonework, printmaking, basketry, textiles and media art.

The 2026 Polygon Award in First Nations Art recipients will be celebrated on Nov. 24 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at The Roundhouse Exhibition Hall (181 Roundhouse Mews) in Vancouver. The public reception will include First Nations artists, cultural and community leaders, arts professionals, collectors, galleries, government representatives, sponsors, past recipients and their families, as well as other attendees. Tickets are $150 per person and include seated dinner and drinks for the ceremony.